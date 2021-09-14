Master Gardener: Dragonflies are helpful mosquito-eaters

The nymphs don’t look like the adults. You may have seen them at some point and not known they were young dragonflies. They have a long slender body, six legs, and a large head but no wings. While in the nymph stage, they feed on small aquatic animals such as insects, tadpoles, worms or even very small fish, reaching out and grabbing their dinner as it swims by.

Once they are fully grown, they crawl out of the water to finish the process of becoming an adult. In what can be a half-hour long process, the adult dragonfly emerges from the naiad skin. Once the wings are ready, they fly off in search of a mate. Adults may live up to six weeks. After mating occurs, the female lays her eggs, and the process starts all over again.

Interestingly, dragonfly mating occurs while flying. You may have seen two attached dragonflies flying, landing and flying again at some point. Well, that’s what was going on. Dragonflies can remain in this position for several days before detaching to carry on with their lives.

The “dragon” part of their name comes from their strong jaws, which they use to catch their prey. The fly portion, well, that should be obvious, but they are also the world’s fastest insect, with the ability to reach speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.