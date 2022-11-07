Master Gardener: Don't underestimate the importance of worms

“I hear people talk all the time about how important worms are for your garden, but what do they actually do?” — R.K.

As we think and talk about the importance of worms not only in our garden but in our entire ecosystem, we’re talking about a creature that we rarely see. And there are a lot of worms we don’t see. Did you know that an area about the size of a football field can have 1 million earthworms in it? And if you multiply that by how much land there is on the Earth, you begin to get the idea that we share this planet with a lot of worms. In fact, we are greatly outnumbered.

Worms are very important to our ecosystem. In fact, it’s hard to underestimate the importance of worms. Charles Darwin wrote in 1881 that “it may be doubted if there are any other animals which have played such an important part in the history of the world as these lowly organized creatures.” So, what exactly are worms doing that is so important to us?

To begin with, worms are diggers. They are always digging and chewing. They chew on decaying organic matter in the soil. Their primary digging tool is something like a large upper lip called a prostomium. The prostomium kind of grabs soil and pushes it into the worm’s mouth. They digest the organic matter in the soil then excrete a nutrient-rich substance known as castings. If you frequent garden centers that lean toward organic practices, you have no doubt seen bags of worm castings for sale.

Research suggests that each worm can produce about one-third of a pound of rich fertilizer each year. If you multiply that by the million worms in the football field example, you begin to get the idea of how much fertilizer worms are generating. But they are more beneficial than just the amount of castings they are generating — they are also loosening up the soil.

Loose soil makes a much better growing environment for your plants than compacted soil. Loosened soil is also better at holding water for longer periods of time. When a yard has compacted, heavy, clay soil, at some point the water just runs off. With more granular, loose soil, water is more easily retained and used in your landscape.

Loosening up the soil is also great for plant roots. As you can imagine, it’s much easier for roots to grow faster and deeper in loose soil rather than compacted soil. And if the tiny root happens to find a casting-filled tunnel, you can imagine where it’s going to grow.

Interestingly, there are no male or female earthworms, but it does take two worms to tango, so to speak. You can identify a worm as an adult by a slightly pink band about a quarter-inch wide that encircles the worm. This is called the clitellum and is used for reproduction.

In this part of the world, we measure our worms’ length in inches, but in South America, worms have been measured up to 22 feet in length. I am told that if it is quiet enough and you are standing above one of these worms, you can actually hear them moving underground. That is both cool and kind of creepy at the same time.

There is one downside to learning about the importance of worms, though. My wife and I like to go on walks in our neighborhood. Ever since she became aware of the importance of worms, if we happen to be walking after a rain, those walks take a little longer because she stops to pick up the worms in the street and relocate them to a nearby yard. Not a bad thing, but our walks do take a little longer.

One of the popular activities Tulsa Master Gardeners engage in is our school program. We visit elementary schools to teach about a variety of topics including seeds, soil, pollinators, etc., and, of course, worms. The class on worms has been and will likely always be my favorite. Kids are fascinated by worms, and during these classes, the brave and the newly brave get to hold a live worm. And yes, sometimes there are screams and giggles. It’s great fun, and the kids walk away with a little insight into how important worms are to our ecosystem. Mission accomplished.

Elementary school teachers can sign up on our website inviting the Tulsa Master Gardeners to come to your school to talk about worms or any of the other topics. There is no charge for these presentations. Just go to our website (tulsamastergardeners.org) and click on the School Program link. Someone will get back with you about scheduling. We hope to hear from you.

