Master Gardener: Don't rake fallen leaves from lawn and reap the benefits

It’s also a good idea to resist the urge to cut down the stalks from your perennial and annual flowers since some insects like to overwinter in these as well.

When it comes to your lawn, there is a pretty simple strategy that protects your turf from being shaded out with leaves and prepares those leaves to more quickly transition to nutrients for your soil: mulching.

I, like many of you, used to spend every weekend in the fall out there raking, blowing and bagging all the leaves in our yard. This was not only time-consuming but also counterproductive in that I was removing nutrients from our yard that could ultimately be used to improve our soil. Now I just mow the yard with the mower in mulch mode and never have to bag the leaves again. In my case it only adds a mowing or two to the season and I would much rather be out there mowing than raking and bagging leaves, but maybe that’s just me.