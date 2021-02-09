Master Gardener: Diversify your garden for pollination success

Another potential reason you are not getting any fruit is that the female flowers are not getting pollinated. The primary reason this might happen is that you don’t have a good pollinator population nearby.

One of the best ways to remedy this is to plant flowers around or in your vegetable garden. You sometimes need some bait to attract pollinators, especially in our artificial urban environments.

I have planted flowers around and in my vegetable garden for several years. But I think my best attractors of pollinators are the oregano and basil in my garden. I don’t use a lot of oregano, but it comes back every year, and during the summer it tends to be covered with pollinators … similar situation for the basil once it starts to flower.

So when the pollinators come to my garden for the oregano and basil, they also tend to visit the vegetable flowers in the garden.

There is also the option of planting vegetables in your flower garden. I have seen some beautiful gardens that utilize this strategy. There’s really no reason why we would separate them other than convenience or maybe we have always thought of them as separate. But think about mixing it up.