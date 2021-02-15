Master Gardener: Digging into the facts on fertilizer to better your garden

Understanding the numbers on the fertilizer bags is essential before you can properly use the fertilizer. So let’s dig in.
Soil nutrient management can be a little intimidating. I gave a Zoom presentation a few months back to a group of employees at a company about soil science and my friend who scheduled the lesson said, “I have to admit, I didn’t know there was this much math in gardening.” I thought that was a fair response because to manage the nutrient levels in your soil, you are going to need to do some math. Many of us will need a calculator. But once you understand it, it’s not that difficult.
The illustration I like to use to help people understand fertilizer is that of a lawn mower. Lawn mowers need gas and oil. The gas gets consumed, but the oil level remains stable … pretty much. If we relate this to the garden, nitrogen is the gas and phosphorus and potassium are the oil. Nitrogen gets consumed by plants and needs to be replenished or your plants run out of gas, so to speak. But as long as phosphorus and potassium levels stay within the preferred limits, you don’t need to supplement them at the same rate as you do nitrogen … we’re talking maybe adding phosphorus and potassium every few years rather than multiple times a year.
Most fertilizers you encounter at the store show you their nutrient content via three numbers, such as 10-20-10. These numbers are the percentage of nutrient levels in each pound of fertilizer. The first number is nitrogen, the second, phosphorus, and the last is potassium. So a fertilizer marked 10-20-10 would contain 10% nitrogen, 20% phosphorus and 10% potassium per pound of fertilizer. The rest of the content would be inert or binding agents. For another example, a fertilizer marked 49-0-0 would be 49% nitrogen, 0% phosphorus and 0% potassium.
There is another link to this puzzle though. Before you go in search of fertilizer for your lawn or garden, you really need to know the current nutrient content of your soil because if you don’t know the nutrient levels, how do you know how much or how little to add? To find out your nutrient levels, you will need to get a soil test, and we have instructions on how to do that on our website, tulsamastergardeners.org, in the Lawn and Garden — Soil section.
So let’s assume you did a soil test and now have the recommendations back from OSU. In many cases, the soil we test in Tulsa County is low on nitrogen and high on phosphorus and potassium. If this was the case in your garden, you would not need to purchase a fertilizer with any phosphorus or potassium in it. Furthermore, if you did have high levels of phosphorus and potassium and you were to purchase a 10-20-10 for example, you would be worsening your soil nutrient levels, as well as wasting money purchasing phosphorus and potassium you did not need.
When you get your soil test back, it will contain recommendations for nutrient amendments. If your soil test said that you need to add 1 pound of nitrogen, four times a year, which fertilizer should you purchase?
In this instance, you should purchase a nitrogen-only fertilizer, such as 49-0-0. Remember, the first number tells you the percentage of nitrogen fertilizer per pound of fertilizer. So if your recommendation was for 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet, you would need about 2 pounds of this 49-0-0 fertilizer to get you 1 pound of nitrogen.
The 10-20-10 fertilizer would only be 10% nitrogen so to get a pound of nitrogen, you will need 10 pounds of this particular fertilizer.
Now, let’s assume your interest in fertilizer is for your lawn and the recommendation from your soil test was to add 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet. The question that usually comes up here is, “How do I figure that out?”
Oftentimes, if you purchase the same brand of fertilizer as your fertilizer spreader, the bag will have info on where to set your distribution levels on the spreader. However, if you don’t have this info, you will need to do a little experiment.
The best way to do this is to step off a 1,000 square foot area in your lawn. This would be approximately a 33 by 33 square feet. If your lawn is 100 feet wide, just use a 10-by-100-foot portion or some variation of that.
Now, put enough fertilizer in your spreader to give you 1 pound of nitrogen. If it is 10-20-10, that would be 10 pounds. If your fertilizer is 49-0-0, that would be 2 pounds. Then, take a guess at the setting of your spreader, maybe using a product you are familiar with as a reference. Now, you need to spread that fertilizer on the test area to see how you do and adjust the feed levels up or down to help you meet your distribution target of 1 pound of nitrogen per 1,000 square feet.
In my yard, I tend to use the same fertilizer each year. If you do the same, you just need to remember your settings for the next season.
And that’s all there is to it. If this is still confusing, we have several videos on our website (tulsamastergardeners.org) in the Lawn and Garden Section — Soil that you can review. But the more you know about your soil and fertilizer, the better able you are to provide the best growing environment for your plants.
Why filmmaker Sterlin Harjo chose Oklmulgee for filming TV series ‘Reservation Dogs’
Meet 38 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Lucian
Izzy
Lily
Mr. Jiji
Diego and Dora
Loki and Simba
Kiko
Lucky
Minnie
Ezekiel
Taco
Percy Lou
Frankie
Boo
Carlos
Bonnie
Johnny
Star
Archie
Oakley
Mr. Heckles
Eleanor
Lupen
Breezy
Percy
Gloria
Pudge
Delilah
Bruno
Buddy
Sesi
Thunder
Kavik
Button
Maddie
Honey
Lucas
Emerald
12 months for just $26
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.