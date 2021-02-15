Master Gardener: Digging into the facts on fertilizer to better your garden

There is another link to this puzzle though. Before you go in search of fertilizer for your lawn or garden, you really need to know the current nutrient content of your soil because if you don’t know the nutrient levels, how do you know how much or how little to add? To find out your nutrient levels, you will need to get a soil test, and we have instructions on how to do that on our website, tulsamastergardeners.org, in the Lawn and Garden — Soil section.

So let’s assume you did a soil test and now have the recommendations back from OSU. In many cases, the soil we test in Tulsa County is low on nitrogen and high on phosphorus and potassium. If this was the case in your garden, you would not need to purchase a fertilizer with any phosphorus or potassium in it. Furthermore, if you did have high levels of phosphorus and potassium and you were to purchase a 10-20-10 for example, you would be worsening your soil nutrient levels, as well as wasting money purchasing phosphorus and potassium you did not need.

When you get your soil test back, it will contain recommendations for nutrient amendments. If your soil test said that you need to add 1 pound of nitrogen, four times a year, which fertilizer should you purchase?