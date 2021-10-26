Master Gardener: Decline in pollinators affects us all

Almond growers need two bee colonies per acre. Since each colony contains about 20,000 bees, that means California plays host to about 48 billion bees pollinating almonds each year. If you do the math, that is about one bee for every 20 almonds. None of this is possible without honeybees, and so each February approximately 90% of the U.S. honeybee population is in California. No, they do not travel there by natural means but instead, bee colonies are rented and trucked there for the pollination season.

Unfortunately, many estimates show a decline in pollinator populations throughout the U.S. There are a variety reasons for this, many of which are our fault.

One of the problems is that we appropriate native pollinator habitats for the building of houses or commercial structures. Once disrupted, the habitats are gone forever. We can help counteract this by creating pollinator habitats within our yards. This isn’t a difficult task; it just means we need to lean more toward more native plants than exotics in our gardens if we want to be part of the solution.