Master Gardener: Damaging stink bugs at their peak now

Some sort of insect is damaging my tomatoes.

My neighbor told me they are stink bugs. What should I do? — A.R.

Stink bugs are at their peak about now, so your neighbor is likely correct. Their unfortunate name comes from the fact that they can release a strong odor when disturbed. We have a couple kinds of stink bugs here — green and brown. Both varieties grow to between 1/2 and 2/3 of an inch in length, and if you have sufficient numbers, they can do some damage.

Stink bugs overwinter as adults on the ground under plant debris, leaves or weeds. They become active in the spring and begin to feed. Stink bugs will feed on over 50 varieties of plants. Their preferred hosts are almost all wild or native, but as they build up in numbers, they can move on to several vegetable crops including okra, beans and tomatoes.

Stink bugs have what we call piercing-sucking mouth parts, which means they insert these straw-like mouth parts into the plant or fruit and suck out juices. Doing this on a tomato, for example, will cause the fruit to develop hard, whitish tissue beneath the feeding site.