Master Gardener: Create an amazing garden display with azaleas

Water

Since azalea roots lean toward the shallow side, watering is key, especially in the summer. While mulch will help retain moisture, it will not add water to the soil. Watering azaleas can be tricky. Overwatering can saturate the soil surrounding the roots, depriving them of the oxygen they need. If the azalea roots are waterlogged, the leaves will kind of fold up and droop down. This will be pretty obvious, but here is the challenge. Azalea leaves will do the exact same thing if they are dry, which means you will need to do a little investigation to determine whether this leaf droop is caused by overwatering or underwatering. To do so, you can dig in the soil with a hand trowel to see if the soil is dry or wet, or you can purchase a soil moisture meter. These are inexpensive, easy to use and a great way to take the guesswork out of soil moisture.