Master Gardener: Confine your veggies to a container if space is scarce

I really want to grow some vegetables, but I live in an apartment. Do you have any suggestions? RC

Growing your own vegetables is quite satisfying. Not only do you get to witness one of nature’s miracles up close and personal, but you also get delicious veggies in the process. While many of our articles on gardening are geared toward people with a yard, there are options for people who live in apartments, so let’s talk about a few.

The first option that comes to mind for people living in apartments or perhaps renting a home where you can’t disturb the landscape is container gardens. Even people with lawns should not overlook some of the advantages of growing vegetables in containers.

Obviously, the first thing you are going to need is a spot that gets sun; the more sun the better. Veggies like about 8—10 hours of sun a day, but many of us get by with less than that, so find a place on your balcony or patio that gets the most sun. If you apartment faces the west, you will probably need to water more often because hot afternoon sun can drain the life out of your plants pretty quick.