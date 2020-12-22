Master Gardener: Christmas cacti can live 100 years. Here's how to take care of them

I mentioned bringing these cacti inside when it gets cold. This implies they have been outside. While many tend to think of Christmas cactus as an indoor plant, they do just fine outside in a location with partial shade. If they get too much sunlight, the leaves might turn brown or possibly a pale green. But in an appropriate location, they will do well outside in the spring, summer and fall.

Another thing these holiday cacti need is good drainage. Even though the Christmas cactus is a succulent and can store some water in its leaves, it is not as drought tolerant as we might expect from a succulent, but don’t over water. Wet roots can contribute to root rot, and nothing about that sounds good. If your plant is outside and has been getting a lot of rain, you might need to move it to a protected area so it can dry out. If you are hand-watering, allow it to dry out before watering.

You will also need to re-pot your plant about every three years. Try not to re-pot more often than that because Christmas cacti tend to enjoy being a little root bound.

Fertilizer is also a contributor to getting nice flowers on your holiday cactus. Fertilize your plants with a good houseplant fertilizer at half-strength monthly from June through August. Then in the fall when buds start to form, switch to a low nitrogen fertilizer such as 0-15-10.

