Master Gardener: Catch mulberry weeds early to stop rapid spread

There are a variety of strategies to control these weeds. First off, you should pull and dispose of them as soon as you see them. This strategy can be challenging since they begin producing seeds so early in their life, however this is your first line of defense. Hand pulling can be complicated by the fact that they like to intermingle with your other plants. It’s easy to make a pass through the garden pulling mulberry weeds only to come back in a few days and see large ones thriving in the midst of your other plants.

We talk a lot about mulch, but a good layer of mulch acts as a deterrent to the growth of mulberry weed as well as most other weeds. However, in shady moist areas, mulberry weed can still thrive even when you have mulch.

Using an herbicide is problematic in your garden because it is next to impossible to isolate any spray exclusively to your mulberry weed without affecting surrounding plants.

If mulch and hand removal does not work, you can apply a garden weed pre-emergent in the manner indicated on the packaging.

The bottom line is that mulberry weed is a formidable foe in your garden and it always works out best if you nip it in the bud.

