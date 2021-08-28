Master Gardener: Catch mulberry weeds early to stop rapid spread

My garden is being taken over by weeds that are growing to about a foot tall. They look like a seedling from a tree, but they don’t get any taller. They are everywhere. What should I do? — J.G.
The plant you are describing is mulberry weed (Fatoua villosa). This weed gets its name because it looks a little like mulberry tree seedlings, but that is where the similarity ends.
You can differentiate between a young mulberry tree and the mulberry weed by looking at the stem. Mulberry weed stems are hairy while mulberry tree seedlings are not. Lower portions of the mulberry weed stem can become dark maroon in color. The mulberry weed can also be identified by its small flower clusters that begin as a light purple color but fade as they age.
This weed is native to Asia but was introduced into North America sometime in the last half of the 20th century. Due to its ability to reproduce and spread quickly, it can be found throughout the southeastern United States. They tend to thrive in moist, shady areas.
Mulberry weed can spread quickly because it is a prolific seed producer that begins to flower when it is very young. Seeds are typically dropped near the adult plant, but some seeds can be launched “explosively” up to 4 feet away.
Mulberry weed is active in the landscape from April through November. Since these weeds can produce two to five generations per year, it’s easy to see how they can take over quickly if left unchecked.
There are a variety of strategies to control these weeds. First off, you should pull and dispose of them as soon as you see them. This strategy can be challenging since they begin producing seeds so early in their life, however this is your first line of defense. Hand pulling can be complicated by the fact that they like to intermingle with your other plants. It’s easy to make a pass through the garden pulling mulberry weeds only to come back in a few days and see large ones thriving in the midst of your other plants.
We talk a lot about mulch, but a good layer of mulch acts as a deterrent to the growth of mulberry weed as well as most other weeds. However, in shady moist areas, mulberry weed can still thrive even when you have mulch.
Using an herbicide is problematic in your garden because it is next to impossible to isolate any spray exclusively to your mulberry weed without affecting surrounding plants.
If mulch and hand removal does not work, you can apply a garden weed pre-emergent in the manner indicated on the packaging.
The bottom line is that mulberry weed is a formidable foe in your garden and it always works out best if you nip it in the bud.
