Master Gardener: 'Bumper crop' of bagworms this year

The mature larvae pupate inside of the bag and adult males emerge in late summer to early fall. These adult males are small moths with a black hairy body, clear wings, and a wingspan of about 1 inch. After emerging, these males immediately begin to search for a female.

The females are wingless and do not have any functional legs, eyes or antennae and continue to look like larvae. The females never leave their bag. Once the male locates a female, they enter the bag. After mating, the female lays between 500 and 1,000 eggs inside of her bag. These eggs overwinter in the bag to hatch the next spring, and the cycle begins again.

Small concentrations of bagworms are usually not problematic; however, larger infestations can completely defoliate some plants. One challenge with this defoliation is that evergreen plants do not produce new foliage every year, so recovery from bagworm damage can take several years.

Broadleaf hosts do not typically suffer extreme damage from bagworms, but they can be weakened by infestations causing them to become more susceptible to disease or wood-boring insects.