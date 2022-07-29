Master Gardener: Benefits of xeriscape gardens go beyond saving water

“I’ve been using so much water to keep my plants alive. I’ve heard xeriscape gardens don’t use much water, but what is a xeriscape garden?” — W.L.

Many Tulsans feel your pain. It seems like no matter how much water we use in our garden, our plants are still struggling. Xeriscaping is a series of practices that can provide you with an interesting garden while lowering your water usage. Because of that, it is also called water-wise landscaping.

Oftentimes people think a low-water garden would be just cactus and rocks, but that does not have to be the case.

Research from Oklahoma State University has determined that almost 50% of our summer water usage goes to outdoor landscapes. So, utilizing xeriscaping practices and plants could help lower your water bill.

Xeriscaping consists of seven practices: planning and design, soil analysis, turf selection, plant selection, use of mulches and appropriate maintenance.

In the planning and design category, start by considering and selecting plants according to their water needs. Native plants typically don’t need as much water because they are used to our hot and sometimes dry summers. This doesn’t mean they won’t need water; it just means that they have learned to get by on less water. Selecting native plants is a good entry point to xeriscaping practices.

Soil analysis throughout much of the state shows our soil is pretty low in organic matter. Most local soils have about 1% organic matter. Working to increase organic matter in your soil will help your soil both absorb and store water more effectively, thus reducing your water needs. In the lawn, you can move in this direction by simply using a mulching lawn mower rather than bagging your grass clippings.

Next, you should consider what type of turf you have. Fescue and Bermuda are fairly dominant in Oklahoma, but fescue needs about twice as much water in the summer. If you are starting from scratch, Zoysia and buffalo grass are good choices as they will reduce your water needs.

Next in your vegetable or flower garden, a thick layer of mulch will not only reduce weeding but will also increase water retention and reduce evaporation.

Another plus for xeriscaping is that these landscapes tend to require less effort on your part to maintain. Some suggest it might reduce your direct efforts as much as 50% because of reduced mowing, mulching and less need for watering.

Soaker hoses in your garden will also help reduce water usage since they encourage the water to sink slowly into the soil rather than losing it to runoff when watering quickly.

We have a fact sheet from OSU in the Hot Topics section of our website (tulsamastergardeners.org) that lists plants to consider for your new xeriscape landscape. Good luck!

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.

