Master Gardener: Be on the look out for crape myrtle bark scale

Another symptom of a CMBS infestation is a black coating on the leaves and bark of the plant. This black coating is a fungus called sooty mold. The mold thrives on the excretions of the scale insect. We affectionately call these excretions “honeydew.” With the presence of this black sooty mold, you may also notice a lot of ants, as they love that sweet honeydew. Again, in its early stages, this black sooty mold is not a huge problem, more of an aesthetic issue. But if the infestation goes unchecked, a crape myrtle whose leaves are covered with black sooty mold is not going to be able to thrive.

I have a couple of crape myrtles, and I keep my eye on them to look for early signs of an infestation. One day while getting the mail, I noticed one of my neighbor’s crape myrtles had the scale, so I heightened my vigilance. Sure enough, at some point, I noticed signs of CMBS on one branch of my crape myrtle. In this instance, control was quick and easy. I cut off that branch and threw it away and have not had an issue since. However, not everyone is so lucky.

Control of these insects is not difficult but may seem a little bit unorthodox. Traditional pesticides are not effective because they are not able to penetrate the scale covering of the insects. As a result, there are several things you can do to treat for CMBS.