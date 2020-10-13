Master Gardener: Avoid bulb envy by planting now for spring blooms

Fall-planted bulbs need to root before winter so water them in as soon as they are planted. You don’t want to overwater, as this can encourage the bulb to rot, but also remember you planted these bulbs several inches below the surface so the water will need to reach that depth.

You should also mulch your bulb bed, as it will help them avoid freezing in the winter and help moderate temperature and water fluctuation during the growing season. The exception to this is the small, early blooming bulbs like crocus or grape hyacinth, which need no mulch.

One challenge some people experience with their bulbs is that after the bulb has bloomed in the spring and the bloom is gone, you will be left with the green foliage for a while. For me, I like it. It adds greenery to the garden, but for others, the party is over and they think it is time to clean up by removing the greenery. Don’t do that. The greenery is still at work storing energy for next year’s growth. For best results, you should leave the foliage until it turns yellow or dies back on its own. This process could take several weeks but just remember; the longer you leave it, the better your chances are for pretty flowers next year.