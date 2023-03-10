Garden Tips

• The pink and purple weeds blooming in many yards now is a winter weed called henbit. Henbit is one of the first flowers available for pollinator insects. While some may find this flowering plant unsightly, it disappears pretty quickly after flowering. We suggest leaving it in your landscape to provide a food source for insects.

• Divide and replant overcrowded, summer and fall blooming perennials. Mow or cut back old liriope (monkey grass) and other ornamental grasses before new growth begins.

• Our Lunch and Learn series returns this spring with presentations at the downtown Central Library and the Hardesty Library. Check our website for times and topics.

• Master Composter classes begin March 20. If you want to become a composting guru and learn how to teach others how to compost, this class is for you. Details on our website.