Master Gardener: Asparagus a great addition to your vegetable garden

This next part is going to be challenging for a lot of gardeners because we tend to want to harvest and eat our crops as soon as they are available, but when starting new asparagus plants, don’t plan on eating any of the stems (spears) during the first year. The quantity and quality of the asparagus you hope to someday harvest depends on the amount of nutrients the plant has stored during the previous season. So, for the first season, just let your new plants grow. And they will grow — likely 3 to 4 feet in height. These tall stems are called ferns, and a robust growth of ferns means more asparagus next year.

So, the first summer — no harvesting. The second summer you can harvest spears for 2 to 3 weeks. The third summer, plan on harvesting spears for about 4 to 6 weeks. And for the fourth and subsequent summers, you can harvest spears for 8 to 12 weeks. After harvest, let the new spears grow into ferns so they can start storing up energy for next year.

Growing asparagus is rewarding because you not only get a delicious crop of vegetables to eat, but during the peak growing seasons, spears can grow 2 inches per day. You can almost see them growing. So, get some asparagus crowns planted so you can start enjoying delicious some home-grown asparagus in your garden next year. Good luck!