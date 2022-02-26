Master Gardener: Asparagus a great addition to your vegetable garden

I really like asparagus and would love to grow some in my garden, but I have heard it’s kind of tricky. What should I know before attempting to grow asparagus? — T.C.
Asparagus is one of the more expensive vegetables to purchase. Growing your own is a good choice because it is easy to grow and one of the first vegetables you can harvest each year. And asparagus plants can remain productive for up to 15 years, so all this adds up to make them a great addition to your garden.
When deciding how much asparagus to plant, factor in that each established asparagus plant will produce approximately one pound of edible asparagus each season. Some years you will get more and some years less, but this is a good guide to know how much to plant for your needs.
Asparagus can be grown from seed, but you can save yourself some trouble by purchasing what are called asparagus crowns. Asparagus crowns can be planted in the late fall, winter or early spring, so now would be a good time to start planning your asparagus garden.
When planting asparagus, dig a hole approximately 6 inches deep. Place the crown in the bottom of the hole and cover with about 3 inches of soil. Fill in the hole later in the year after the plant has begun to grow. Doing this helps the plant develop better than it would if it initially had to grow through 6 inches of soil.
This next part is going to be challenging for a lot of gardeners because we tend to want to harvest and eat our crops as soon as they are available, but when starting new asparagus plants, don’t plan on eating any of the stems (spears) during the first year. The quantity and quality of the asparagus you hope to someday harvest depends on the amount of nutrients the plant has stored during the previous season. So, for the first season, just let your new plants grow. And they will grow — likely 3 to 4 feet in height. These tall stems are called ferns, and a robust growth of ferns means more asparagus next year.
So, the first summer — no harvesting. The second summer you can harvest spears for 2 to 3 weeks. The third summer, plan on harvesting spears for about 4 to 6 weeks. And for the fourth and subsequent summers, you can harvest spears for 8 to 12 weeks. After harvest, let the new spears grow into ferns so they can start storing up energy for next year.
Growing asparagus is rewarding because you not only get a delicious crop of vegetables to eat, but during the peak growing seasons, spears can grow 2 inches per day. You can almost see them growing. So, get some asparagus crowns planted so you can start enjoying delicious some home-grown asparagus in your garden next year. Good luck!
