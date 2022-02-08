Master Gardener: Annual plant sale curated by experts features native plants, benefits local programs

We also have our Exploring Insects event in which third-graders from around town get to participate in an immersive insect exploration. They get to taste cooked meal worms and paint with maggots as well as get to participate in a variety of other activities. This event takes about 200 Master Gardeners to put on but a good time is always had by all.

Our plant sale is unique in that it allows you to shop online from a selection of 256 plants. The online store will close March 12 as we began to prepare for plant pick-up day. Plants can be picked up April 14 at the Exchange Center on the Tulsa County Fairgrounds. Pick-up will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and pick-up could not be easier for you. All you need to do is navigate yourself to the fairgrounds, stay in your car and get in line. Master Gardeners will greet you and direct you to where you can pick up your plants. You don’t even need to get out of your car. Just pop your trunk and we will place your order in your car for you. It doesn’t get much easier than that.