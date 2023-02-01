Master Gardener: Almost time to start cool-season vegetable garden

"I’m itching to get out in the yard and get my vegetable garden fired up for the season. I have sleet on the ground right now, but when can I start to plant my vegetables?" — S.G.

Even though winter isn’t done with us, believe it or not, it is almost time to get your cool-season crops started. This is especially true if you need to start some seeds indoors before planting. So, here’s the deal.

There are a variety of cool-season crops that can be started from mid-February to mid-March. Here’s a list of some of these early season crops: cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, Swiss chard, kohlrabi, lettuce, onion and peas. Beginning the first of March, you can plant your beets, broccoli and radishes.

This group of cool-season crops breaks down into two groups: those you can start from seed outdoors and those that will do better as transplants. The ones whose seeds you can plant directly in the ground include carrots, Swiss chard, kohlrabi, lettuce, peas and radishes. Potatoes are traditionally planted around St. Patrick’s Day, although you can start them a little earlier.

The following do better when planted as transplants: broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and onions. So, if you plan on having these crops in your vegetable garden, it’s time to get your seeds started. While you can start onions as seeds indoors, it’s easier to purchase what are called “sets” from your local suppliers. Sets are small, immature plants or bulbs. They are the easiest way to make sure you get good-sized onions during the growing season.

If you are going to start some from seed, you’ll need some supplies. Seeds can be started in just about any type of container. Used yogurt cups or even red plastic drink cups work well. If you use the larger drink cups, put regular potting soil in the bottom and fill the top with seed-starting soil. Seed-starting soil has a much finer consistency than garden soil and allows those tiny, new roots to reach out into their surroundings. This enables them to grow out past the seed-starting mix and into the more nutritious potting soil.

While it’s not necessary, your seeds will germinate faster when you use a seed tray warmer. Higher temperatures encourage faster germination. This is not a requirement, but it tends to take seeds longer to germinate without one.

You also need to be sure your seeds are in a place that gets a lot of light. Sometimes you can get enough light from natural sources, but more often than not, your little plants will do better with supplemental lighting. If you do get supplemental lighting, leave these lights on 14 to 16 hours a day.

Next, make sure your plants get plenty of water without downing them. Too much water will contribute to root rot, and you’ll lose your transplants. Good luck.

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.