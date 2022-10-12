Master Gardener: Almost time to bring tropical plants indoors

I have a bunch of tropical plants outside in pots. When should I bring them indoors? — L.K.

It’s about time to think about bringing your tropical plants indoors, and by tropical plants, I mean anything that has a growing zone preference of 7 or above.

According to the USDA, Tulsa is in growing zone 7A. Plants rated for this growing zone should be able to withstand temperatures down to 0 degrees. This is why we lost so many plants a couple of years ago, when temperatures got down to minus-17 or so. Those low temperatures are associated with zone 5, and many of our favorite plants just didn’t make it.

Before bringing plants indoors, you should give them a good washing with the garden hose. This will not only clean them up a bit but will help rinse off any pests that you might have otherwise brought inside your home.

Insects might be an issue on your new indoor plants since there could be some hiding in the pot’s soil, preparing to go dormant for the winter. Then you bring them indoors and the warmer temperatures wake them up. If you do see any insects on your plant while they are indoors, you can treat with insecticidal soap or a horticultural oil such as neem oil. Both of these are organic, so they won’t pose any dangers indoors. Just do a test spray in one area of the plant to make sure everything will be OK.

When moving your outdoor plants to an indoor location, sunlight should be a key consideration. Remember, they’ve been outdoors all summer, loving the sun and heat, so a nice warm location with plenty of sun will help keep them as happy as possible. If you don’t have an indoor space that receives a lot of natural light, you can always supplement with a grow light of some sort.

Temperature will also be key. If you have a nice window to place them near, the sun should warm them up appropriately. Just remember to not let the leaves touch the glass since even when your home is heated, in winter the glass can sometimes get quite cold.

Believe it or not, most plants that don’t survive indoors for the winter don’t make it because of water issues — both too much water and too little. It might not be a bad idea to invest in an inexpensive water moisture measuring device. They are inexpensive and will give you a good idea on the moisture of your plant’s soil, eliminating the guesswork about when to water.

Also remember that droopy leaves are a symptom of both underwatering and overwatering, so always check before giving them additional water.

Your newly located plants may shed some leaves at first, but this is pretty normal when they are making the adjustment to their temporary indoor home. Good luck.

You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by our Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St. or by emailing us at mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.