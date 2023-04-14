Inside the gated Sheridan Oaks Estates neighborhood is where you’ll find this week’s Showcase Home, 8615 S. Norwood Ave.

This beautiful, Mediterranean-style stucco home contains four bedrooms, four full and two half-bathrooms, a three-car garage and a stunning backyard pool. The home sits on a 0.65-acre lot and spans just over 4,500 square feet.

Currently on the market for $1,300,000, this one-owner home was constructed with the highest quality possible, said listing agent Laura Bryant of McGraw Realtors.

“Something that really stands out to me is the quality — the house was built to such a high standard,” Bryant said. “Because the owners built it for themselves, no expenses were spared.”

Something striking about this home is the sheer amount of windows, Bryant said. Large windows can be found all throughout the home, from the entryway to the living areas and everywhere in between.

“This house has an incredible amount of natural light,” Bryant said.

The tranquil backyard pool area is surrounded by mature trees and expert landscaping. It’s a relaxing and private place to host guests or just enjoy the sunshine, Byrant said.

“There’s a stucco wall surrounding the entire perimeter of the backyard, so it’s very secure and private,” Bryant said. “You feel like you’re in your own personal retreat when you’re back there.”

All of the upstairs bedrooms are ensuite with walk-in closets, and the downstairs primary suite boasts its own private access to the backyard outdoor living area. This home could easily be perfect for a large family, or empty nesters who love to entertain, Bryant said.

“Because it’s a true one-level first floor, this home is great for empty-nesters who want to have room for grandkids or guests,” Bryant said. “There’s so much room for living, it would also be a great option for a big family.”

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Laura Bryant, McGraw Realtors, 918-693-2961.