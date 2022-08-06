Maple Ridge neighborhood hosts annual pansy sale

The Maple Ridge neighborhood is kicking off its annual pansy sale from Aug. 15 through Sept. 16. A wide variety of pansies will be available for purchase on the Maple Ridge neighborhood website, mapleridgeneighborhood.com. Purchasers can pick up their pansies on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 240 Woodward Blvd.

Pansies in a variety of colors with and without faces will be offered, with a flat of 18 plants in 4-inch pots costing $22.

The proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the maintenance of shared green spaces throughout Maple Ridge as well as the sponsorship of yearly neighborhood events.

