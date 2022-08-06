 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maple Ridge neighborhood hosts annual pansy sale

Maple Ridge Pansy Sale

A variety of pansies like true blue faces, rose faces and more will be available for purchase Aug. 15 through Sept. 16.

 Tulsa World file

The Maple Ridge neighborhood is kicking off its annual pansy sale from Aug. 15 through Sept. 16. A wide variety of pansies will be available for purchase on the Maple Ridge neighborhood website, mapleridgeneighborhood.com. Purchasers can pick up their pansies on Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 240 Woodward Blvd.

Pansies in a variety of colors with and without faces will be offered, with a flat of 18 plants in 4-inch pots costing $22.

The proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the maintenance of shared green spaces throughout Maple Ridge as well as the sponsorship of yearly neighborhood events.

