Maple Ridge Garden Tour set for Sunday

Explore one of Tulsa’s most storied neighborhoods and perhaps gain a few insights into how to enliven one’s own lawn and garden at the 21st annual Maple Ridge Garden Tour, taking place from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Seven homes within the neighborhood, which is located between Peoria Avenue and Riverside Drive from 15th Street to 31st Street, will open their lawns and gardens to the public. Several locations will also have outdoor kitchens that will be put to use for cooking demonstrations, play areas for children and classic cars on display.
Tickets for the tour are $15 when purchased in advance at mapleridgeneighborhood.com. Tickets will be $20 the day of the tour, and will be available at any participating home.
The seven homes represent the history of the neighborhood, with some homes dating back to the late 1920s to the most recent home, built in 2018.
Participating homes are located at:
3002 S. Boston Place — Built in 1940, this house has been modified with a low-maintenance, eco-friendly landscape with black-eyed Susans, barberry, sedum and azaleas, as well as an outdoor kitchen. Bub’s Burgers from American Solera will be serving burgers during the tour, and visitors can check out a 1955 Chevy on display.
2954 S. Boston Place — The newest house on the tour, built in 2018, combines Prairie and Mission Style elements. The lawn boasts seasonal plants such as begonias, black-eyed Susans and lantana, as well as perennial peonies. The classic car at this location will be a 1960 Austin-Healey Model 3000 Roadster.
2920 S. Cincinnati Ave. — Built in 1957, this house is owned by serious gardeners, whose all-organic garden includes such surprising items as tangerine, banana, lemon and lime trees, along with seasonal florals and a small vineyard that produces grapes to be turned into various wines. Complementing this location will be a 1936 Chevrolet pickup truck.
177 E. 29th Place — This Craftsman bungalow was built in 1939, and its owners have worked with the owners of the 2920 S. Cincinnati Ave. house to coordinate their front flower bed, with such items as Supertunias, dahlias, cannas, peonies and more. The backyard features a koi pond complete with waterfall. The vintage car that will be on display is 1937 Cord Two-Seat Roadster.
1217 E. 25th St. — The oldest house on the tour is a English Tudor-style home built in 1925, with a newly landscaped yard that includes sun hydrangeas, peach-colored shrub roses, Ligustrum and boxwood, as well as a weeping cherry tree, Japanese maple and Hinoki cypress. In addition to having a 1930 Model A Ford on display, this site will host a cooking demonstration from Tacos X Mexcal.
1270 E. 25th St. — This 1927 house is an example of the French Eclectic movement in architecture, and its yard follows the European style, showcasing banana plants, hibiscus and fan palms as well as boxwood, azaleas and American holly. Koi and goldfish fill the stone pond, and there is an on-property greenhouse. An OSU Master Gardener will be on site to talk all things botanical, and a 1930 Packard 726-7 Town Sedan will be on display.
3030 S. Madison Ave. — Built in 1937, this Tudor-style home at one time boasted more than 300 azaleas. The current owners have opted for varieties of perennial shade plants, including begonia, ostrich fern, hydrangea, as well as azaleas. Two vintage autos will be on site here: a 1926 Buick Roadster, and a 1930 Model A Ford.
Immediately following the tour, a family party will be held 5 to 7 p.m. at All Souls Unitarian Church parking lot, 2952 S. Peoria Ave. Food trucks and refreshments will be available as well as children’s entertainment, which will include a bounce house and an art project.
Pansies will be available for pre-order at the family party.
All proceeds from the tour will benefit the Maple Ridge Neighborhood Association. Projects of the MRNA include beautification and maintenance of shared green spaces within the neighborhood.
