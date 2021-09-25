Maple Ridge Garden Tour set for Sunday

Explore one of Tulsa’s most storied neighborhoods and perhaps gain a few insights into how to enliven one’s own lawn and garden at the 21st annual Maple Ridge Garden Tour, taking place from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

Seven homes within the neighborhood, which is located between Peoria Avenue and Riverside Drive from 15th Street to 31st Street, will open their lawns and gardens to the public. Several locations will also have outdoor kitchens that will be put to use for cooking demonstrations, play areas for children and classic cars on display.

Tickets for the tour are $15 when purchased in advance at mapleridgeneighborhood.com. Tickets will be $20 the day of the tour, and will be available at any participating home.

The seven homes represent the history of the neighborhood, with some homes dating back to the late 1920s to the most recent home, built in 2018.

Participating homes are located at: