Making the cut: How to properly transport cut flowers from your garden indoors

Spring is in full bloom, which means it’s time to cut a few select flowers and bring them inside.

Whether you’re creating a floral arrangement to give to a friend or creating a display for your kitchen table, it’s helpful to know the best practices for cutting these blooms.

David Hillock, the extension educator for consumer horticulture at Oklahoma State University, has several tips and tricks for getting the most out of your cut springtime blooms.

“The satisfaction that you grew these flowers, you know how they’ve been treated, and now you can enjoy them inside your home — that’s a big benefit of cutting your flowers,” Hillock said.

When should I cut?

It’s optimal to cut your blooms in the morning, rather than the afternoon, because most plants have a higher water content in the morning, Hillock said.

“The morning is the best time to cut your plants, because temperatures are cooler, meaning the plants are less stressed,” Hillock said. “If a plant is stressed from the heat, it’s transpiring heavily and the plant itself may even be hot, which could cause it to not last as long. Harvesting it when it’s not stressed out because of heat and water loss can help in keeping the flower a little bit longer.”

Which tools should I use?

Anything you use to cut and store your blooms should be thoroughly washed. Hillock recommends using clean scissors if the bloom has a particularly thin stem. Otherwise, opt for hand pruners.

“One problem people have is not using clean, sterile materials,” Hillock said. “If you’re using a vase that you’ve had for awhile, make sure it’s clean and doesn’t have any bacteria or algae in it. You want to make sure your clippers are nice and clean, too, before you bring any plants inside.”

It’s essential your tool is especially sharp so an accurate cut can be made, Hillock said.

“You really want to get a good, clean cut,” Hillock said. “If not, you could crush the bottom of the stem, which can inhibit water movement up the flower.”

Is my bloom ready to be cut?

As far as when in a flower’s lifespan you should make the cut, it’s different for every plant. As a general rule, wait until the plant is just starting to bloom or just after it blooms. A plant that’s been open several days won’t last very long indoors, Hillock said.

For alliums, you want to wait until one-third to one-quarter of its florets have opened to cut them, according to the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service. For red and pink roses, however, wait until the first two petals have unfolded and the calyx is bending downward, past a horizontal position, to harvest. On the other hand, when it comes to lilies, Dutch and bearded irises, and peonies, wait to cut until colored buds appear.

As you go around your garden cutting flowers, it’s helpful to have a bucket of water with you to place your fresh-cut blooms in, Hillock said.

How do I avoid pests?

When it comes to avoiding common plant-loving pests like ants, aphids and spider mites, give your plants a thorough examination before bringing them indoors, Hillock said.

“Inspect your flowers well before bringing them in,” Hillock said. “You should be inspecting them regularly if you know you plan to bring them inside one day. If you do find pests, treat them with the proper insecticide several days in advance before you bring them indoors.”

To be extra safe, you may let your cut flowers sit in a bucket of water outside in a shady spot for a few hours before you bring them into your home. This can help dispel insects, too, according to interior design company Houzz.

I brought the flowers inside. Now what?

Once your cut blooms are indoors, you’ll need to cut the stems a second time. The reason for this is because in the process of harvesting the flower, air bubbles may have entered the stem, making it difficult for the flowers to absorb water. Alleviate the bubbles by cutting the stems about an inch under water, according to the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service.

Once the stems are cut for a second time, it’s best to place your flowers in warm or room-temperature water, Hillock said.

“I encourage people to fill their vases with warm water,” Hillock said. “Warmer water can help the plant absorb more nutrients, especially if you’re using a preservative.”

Place your vase in a cool, bright place, avoiding direct sunlight from a window, Hillock said.

How do I keep my flowers properly nourished?

Adding sugar to your plant’s water will help increase its longevity, Hillock said. For best results, add sugar to a commercial flower preservative to keep your flowers looking bright and healthy for longer.

“A lot of people think adding aspirin to your plant’s water will keep it alive longer, but as far as I know, that’s just an old wives’ tale,” Hillock said. “Sugar is really one of the best things you can use.”

Your flowers will need new water every few days, Hillock said.

“One of the biggest mistakes people make is not replacing the water frequently enough,” Hillock said. “You don’t want the plant to go completely dry, so you want to refresh the water regularly, so you can avoid any potential diseases and keep fresh water going into the plant.”

