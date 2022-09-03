Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. to offer candle-making on Cherry Street

In the back of the Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. store on Cherry Street, customers are able to create their own bath bombs, shower steamers and soap.

Now, however, customers are able to pour their own candles. Guests can come in by themselves and pour a candle on the spot or book a group session ahead of time.

Customers can either bring their own vessel to pour their candle in or choose from the variety of sizes available at Magnolia (from 4 ounces up to 40 ounces). Candle prices start at $10 and go up to $90, depending on the size.

Customers can also come back and refill their used candle with the same scent or choose from more than 70 available scents.

The scents, which are phthalate- and paraben-free, range from fun fragrances such as cotton candy and birthday party to relaxing scents like sandalwood and patchouli. Customers can invent their own scent by combining any number of candle scents to create a one-of-a-kind candle.

Owner Scottie Lawrence was inspired to offer candle-making at Magnolia after taking a trip to Phoenix with her daughter where they visited a candle-making bar.

“I think this is an experience that is lacking in Tulsa,” Lawrence said. “To be able to create something that’s handmade, you’re getting that special touch that you don’t get when you buy something off the shelves.”

For more information, visit magnoliasoapandbath.com.

Featured video: