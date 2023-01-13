 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. to host Skiatook Paws & Claws adoption event

Skiatook Paws & Claws

Skiatook Paws & Claws animal rescue will host an adoption event with Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. on Jan. 28.

 Courtesy, Skiatook Paws & Claws

Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. is making an effort to help furry friends in Tulsa.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the business will host an animal adoption event at its Cherry Street location in partnership with Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue. The rescue organization will have a variety of dogs and cats there ready to be adopted.

In addition to products such as bath bombs, soaps, lotions and shave bars, Magnolia also makes a special soap just for pets, and 50 percent of money generated from sales of the pet soap will be donated to the animal rescue. Magnolia will donate additional soap to them, as well.

The adoption event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., 1325 E. 15th St.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

