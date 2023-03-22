In honor of Down Syndrome Awareness Day on March 21, Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., 1325 E. 15th St., has created a new “Downright Awesome” soap to benefit The Little Light House.

The company created the soap to honor Hudson, a Tulsa boy who was born with Down Syndrome. Hudson is the son of Travis and Cheree Barnes and has been learning at The Little Light House for two years. His family frequently uses soaps from Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. during bath time.

For the rest of March, Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. will donate 20% of every purchase of guests who mention “Downright Awesome” at checkout to The Little Light House. Additionally, the company will donate $4 for every “Downright Awesome” soap sale to the charity.

For more information, visit magnoliasoapandbath.com