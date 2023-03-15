This week’s Showcase Home is a beautiful designer estate located in the Wellington South neighborhood.

3164 E. 88th St. contains five bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, and a large four-car garage. Built in 2005, this well-maintained and spacious home spans 7,525 square feet on a 0.54-acre lot.

“This home is fantastic,” said listing agent Cindy Morrison. “It pretty much has anything and everything you could want.

The Wellington South neighborhood is gated, with a security guard posted to ensure safety and privacy. There are several ponds throughout the neighborhood offering catch-and-release fishing. This home faces a large pond with a water feature.

“The entire neighborhood is just stunning,” Morrison said. “It’s centrally located off of Harvard Avenue, between 81st Street and 91st Street, so whether you want to go down to Midtown or south to Bixby or Jenks, it’s easy to get there from this house.”

Along with a beautiful entryway, this home’s first floor features two living areas, an office, two bedrooms, a billiard room with a wet bar, and an updated kitchen complete with Thermador appliances and handcrafted cabinets. The primary suite boasts its own private gym, and the mother-in-law suite has its own private entrance. Throughout the home, you’ll notice stunning Brazilian wood floors.

Upstairs, you’ll find three additional bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, as well as a flex room.

This elegant home also boasts amazing amenities, such as a backyard pool oasis with several outdoor living areas and a full movie room with plenty of seats for family and friends.

The pool area looks like something you’d see in a resort, with a rock waterfall and a large covered porch with a fireplace and two arbors. A full outdoor kitchen and pool makes this area ideal for outdoor entertaining.

For more information about this home or to schedule a tour, contact Cindy Morrison, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-760-5751.