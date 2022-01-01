Look back at the biggest interior design trends of 2021

“Even for school-aged kids, they’re walking in and putting down backpacks that they’ve dragged through the bus or at school, and (parents are) realizing that germs and viruses can be transmitted on a lot more things,” Kirkendall said. “A lot of homes will take what was once used as a key hook and use it as a place to hang clean masks. I don’t think we’ll see that change because these viruses are going to be around for a while — we just have to learn to live with them.”

Creamy whites and beiges

In the past few years, research has emerged suggesting that having gray tones dominate your home’s interior or exterior could lead to feelings of depression, Kirkendall said.

“With the pandemic, people are spending a lot more time at home, and gray is not an easy color to live in,” Kirkendall said. “People want to surround themselves with a warmer color — more beiges, tans and warm grays, if any.”

Kirkendall said over the past year, many homeowners incorporated off-white paint colors on their walls coupled with colorful accents — such as accent walls or vibrant décor — throughout the home.