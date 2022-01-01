Look back at the biggest interior design trends of 2021

As the COVID-19 pandemic persisted and many people adopted schedules allowing them to work remotely, people all over the country spent a significant amount of 2021 at home.
This cultural shift caused many homeowners to pour significant amounts of time, money and energy into home renovations and interior redecorating throughout the past year, according to interior design expert Julia Kirkendall.
Some homeowners discovered a passion for horticulture and filled their homes with plants while others revamped their walls with bold wallpaper, but one thing remained consistent — everyone wanted to fill their homes with things that brought them joy.
As we begin another new year, let us look back on the biggest interior design trends of 2021.
Outdoor living areas
In 2021, backyards, porches and patios became necessary places of rest and relaxation while also serving as a safe place to gather. Many homeowners invested in outdoor living areas and added fire features, comfortable furniture and more, Kirkendall said.
“Creating those outdoor spaces for small gatherings, or just getting out so you can connect with nature was so important this year,” Kirkendall said. “Even if it’s during your workday, where you can walk out and take a phone conversation outdoors, and just enjoy that time with nature — that has been a huge deal for people.”
Kirkendall said she predicts outdoor living areas will continue to be a huge focus and that many will start investing in their front porches, as well.
“We’re even seeing people start to develop places on the front of their house — like a patio or a sitting area out front — so they can be more connected to neighbors or people passing by because sometimes, in your backyard, you can feel so secluded,” Kirkendall said.
Drop zones and mudrooms
Creating a safe area where people coming into a home could collect themselves, take their shoes off, wash their hands or even hang up their mask became an important adaptation for many homeowners, Kirkendall said.
“People are being a little bit more conscious of the junk that they bring into their house, whether they’ve been working, at school or shopping, they’re more aware of the fact they could be introducing things into the house that they don’t want — from toxins to everyday dirt,” Kirkendall said. “So we’ve been creating drop zones, or mudrooms, for before you walk into the house. Many people wanted to create a place where all hand-washing happens, so it’s not happening at the kitchen sink.”
As new COVID-19 variants emerge, Kirkendall said she predicts drop zones and mudrooms will grow in popularity, especially for families with children.
“Even for school-aged kids, they’re walking in and putting down backpacks that they’ve dragged through the bus or at school, and (parents are) realizing that germs and viruses can be transmitted on a lot more things,” Kirkendall said. “A lot of homes will take what was once used as a key hook and use it as a place to hang clean masks. I don’t think we’ll see that change because these viruses are going to be around for a while — we just have to learn to live with them.”
Creamy whites and beiges
In the past few years, research has emerged suggesting that having gray tones dominate your home’s interior or exterior could lead to feelings of depression, Kirkendall said.
“With the pandemic, people are spending a lot more time at home, and gray is not an easy color to live in,” Kirkendall said. “People want to surround themselves with a warmer color — more beiges, tans and warm grays, if any.”
Kirkendall said over the past year, many homeowners incorporated off-white paint colors on their walls coupled with colorful accents — such as accent walls or vibrant décor — throughout the home.
“Usually, the best whites are not completely white,” Kirkendall said. “You can use tons of different white colors, like (Benjamin Moore’s) Creamy White or Wind’s Breath, and when you hold them next to plain white, they’re definitely not white. So, you build the shell of a room in a really light, monochromatic way, and then bring in texture — whether it’s wallpaper, fabric or wood, and then add pops of color.”
Vintage furniture and décor
Eclectic furniture pieces and home accessories gained massive popularity in 2021, Kirkendall said. Whether they shopped on eBay and Facebook Marketplace or at in-person vintage shops and flea markets, people wanted to add touches to their home that had character and were unique.
“So many millennials are stepping back and picking up things that their grandparents had — hand-me-downs or things from a second-hand store — and finding ways to repurpose them,” Kirkendall said. “There’s great value in repurposing items, and especially with all of the supply-chain issues happening right now, a lot of people find it easier to get old pieces and just restore them.”
Many young people realized that vintage décor retains its value better than some things from big box stores, said Michael Easter, owner of Love Me Two Times vintage mall. Crucially, buying and repurposing vintage items is also a more environmentally conscious way to shop.
“The same population who is moving away from fast fashion is realizing that furniture really is no different,” Easter said. “It’s made at a distance, shipped over in crates and put together with some screws and glue, and it doesn’t last more than maybe a season or two. So, I think people are adding back in that vintage element because it’s already been used for 30 or 40 or 50 or 60 years, and it still looks great. I think people are really impressed by how well things used to be made and how usable they still are.”
Houseplants
In 2021, the houseplant industry experienced massive growth as people strived to create a home environment that was peaceful and relaxing, said Bethany Almeida, houseplant buyer at Southwood Landscape and Garden Center.
“I think COVID-19 affected houseplants in a way that people crave them more,” Almeida said. “I think people were really looking to try to create an environment in their private spaces that would give them a sense of control. You can control the plants that you bring in, and that space gives you some peacefulness and calmness when the world is just so crazy, and everything feels unpredictable.”
Fiddle leaf figs, monstera plants and succulents such as jade, echeveria and burro’s tail were the houseplants of choice this past year. As many garden centers and nurseries were designated as essential businesses and online plant shops like The Sill became more popular, some people added to their existing plant collections or gardens while others became first-time plant owners. Kirkendall said she believes the houseplant trends will continue to thrive in 2022.
“People love the organic feel that houseplants have, and they also love the feeling of bringing the outdoors inside,” Kirkendall said. “People will keep craving that.”
Wallpaper
Many homeowners turned to wallpaper this past year to add flair and color to their homes, said Dixie Moseley, owner of Joie De Vie Interiors.
“Wallpaper can bring individuality to a room like nothing else can,” Moseley said. “... People should not be afraid of it because it’s not permanent. It’s a way for people to express themselves — it’s art for the walls.”
COVID-19 gave many people the desire to revamp their walls and create some excitement in their interiors, said Terry Buck, wallpaper manager at Elder Paint & Wallpaper.
“People were even more interested in painting and wallpaper because they were home so much,” Buck said. “People were looking at their homes, going ‘I need to wallpaper this’ or ‘I need to paint this’ — they were pretty busy during COVID thinking about how they could change (their homes) so they wouldn’t be boring.”
Kirkendall said she thinks wallpaper will continue to grow in popularity as it has become less expensive and more accessible.
“I think wallpaper is going to persist because we’re seeing a lot of people develop and design wallpaper who haven’t in the past,” Kirkendall said.
