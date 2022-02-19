 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local woodworker to be featured in Oklahomans for Equality museum
0 Comments

Local woodworker to be featured in Oklahomans for Equality museum

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
World of Homes (copy)

Tara Frizell is a self-taught woodworker in Tulsa.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Self-taught woodworker Tara Frizell will display her work publicly for the first time at the Oklahomans for Equality’s Allie Jensen Memorial Art Gallery in downtown Tulsa.

The Tulsa-based Choctaw artist is the sole force behind Tables by Tara, a custom wood furniture company Frizell started four years ago.

Frizell’s exhibition is called “A Place At The Table” and features a series of custom tables that were made for the LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit’s gallery. Frizell’s tables were designed to reflect the colors and flags of several different flags representing sexual and gender minority groups.

“I am so grateful to be chosen to show my artwork at Oklahomans for Equality’s art gallery,” Frizell said. “Not every artist gets a chance like this, so I certainly do not take this opportunity for granted.”

Oklahomans for Equality selects an artist to highlight each month in their gallery. Frizell’s handiwork will be on display through the month of March.

Frizell can be found on social media by searching “Tables by Tara.”

For more information on Oklahomans for Equality, visit okeq.org.

Featured video:

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert