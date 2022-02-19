Local woodworker to be featured in Oklahomans for Equality museum

Self-taught woodworker Tara Frizell will display her work publicly for the first time at the Oklahomans for Equality’s Allie Jensen Memorial Art Gallery in downtown Tulsa.

The Tulsa-based Choctaw artist is the sole force behind Tables by Tara, a custom wood furniture company Frizell started four years ago.

Frizell’s exhibition is called “A Place At The Table” and features a series of custom tables that were made for the LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit’s gallery. Frizell’s tables were designed to reflect the colors and flags of several different flags representing sexual and gender minority groups.

“I am so grateful to be chosen to show my artwork at Oklahomans for Equality’s art gallery,” Frizell said. “Not every artist gets a chance like this, so I certainly do not take this opportunity for granted.”

Oklahomans for Equality selects an artist to highlight each month in their gallery. Frizell’s handiwork will be on display through the month of March.