Local woman crafts eclectic wooden furniture by hand

Tara Frizell gives a new meaning to the term “self-made.”
Frizell is a self-taught woodworker who started making tables, shelves, benches and consoles by hand as a hobby in December 2017. Almost four years later, Frizell now runs Tables by Tara — a custom woodworking company — full-time out of her Tulsa home.
“I was frightened to even use a drill for the first time —it was scary,” Frizell said. “But once you do that, (woodworking) is a lot easier than it looks. It’s been quite a ride, but I’m really enjoying it.”
Frizell was first introduced to woodworking when a friend made her a custom coffee table for her home a few years ago.
“Whenever my friend made me the table, I was so intrigued because when I was a kid, my dad hired a handyman to do any woodworking we needed to be done around the house, so I never grew up with a drill or tools or anything, and I’ve never made anything myself,” Frizell said. “When he made me the table and I saw how cool it was, I just started hanging out in the garage and started slowly learning how to build tables. I was ready to hop on board.”
In her garage at home, Frizell diligently learned the woodworking trade. In the beginning, Frizell took up woodworking as a pastime while still working full-time. After experiencing success selling her products on Facebook Marketplace, Frizell made the choice to quit her job and make Tables by Tara a full-time business.
“About three years ago I decided, after woodworking for about six months, I was ready to bring the business full-time,” Frizell said. “After crunching the numbers, I decided I could do it. I was afraid, but I had been in a funk at work because I’d been there for eight years and I was ready to do something else. You just have to hope that the customers respond well and keep liking your product.”
With time, Frizell was able to step into her niche and develop her unique style of woodworking. The Tables by Tara Facebook page features wooden products with varying types of wood, shapes and colors.
“I love doing new and modern farmhouse styles, especially with an eclectic twist,” Frizell said. “It requires a lot of white paint, which I’m always covered in.”
The majority of Frizell’s orders are for custom pieces, which allow her customers to request tables, shelves, benches and consoles of specific dimensions, colors and styles. Frizell arranges local drop-offs and pick-ups with buyers in and around the Tulsa area.
“My customers are mainly women aged 20 to 40 in the Tulsa area,” Frizell said. “... they can come to me, or I can bring their orders to them in my SUV.”
From start to finish, Frizell handles all aspects of the woodworking process.
“Once the customer tells me what kind of wooden product they want, I determine how much lumber I’ll need, go down to Lowe’s and pick it out, and then go in my garage, clean it, cut it and build it,” Frizell said. “My favorite part of the woodworking process is creating colorful tables and staining the wood, because getting to see the end product is just so fun.”
Because Frizell plays the role of woodworker, business manager and marketer, learning how to take aesthetically pleasing photos of her wooden products was a skill she had to perfect with time.
“Whenever I first tried to take photos of my products, they were so dark, and even when I tried to adjust the lighting, it just didn’t look right,” Frizell said. “I had to research online and look at other people’s photos and try to find what they were doing differently, which made me realize how huge natural lighting is for photography — it makes everything brighter and prettier.”
Frizell said her sources of ideas for her wooden pieces come from many different channels, including social media and vacations to other parts of the world. While no one specifically mentored Frizell in her process of becoming an entrepreneur, she admires the women-owned business Shanty 2 Chic, which specializes in building wooden furniture by hand.
“I love Pinterest so much — it’s definitely the most-used app on my phone, and it’s where I get a lot of my inspiration from,” Frizell said. “I also love to travel and get out of Tulsa at least once a year if I can. I love to take in different colors and draw inspiration from the environment I’m in.”
One of the hardest parts of starting a self-run business is learning to balance all of the financial matters, Frizell said.
“You definitely have to work hard at keeping track of your finances,” Frizell said. “Especially for me, because lumber prices rose so much during the pandemic, I had to raise the prices for some of my products. You just have to make sure that you’re making money and continuing to turn a profit.”
An upside of owning her own business is having the ability to make her own schedule and work on her own terms, Frizell said.
“The best part of having your own business is the flexibility — you get to work when you want to work and be your own boss,” Frizell said. “I have a daughter who just graduated high school, so it was nice to be able to take her to school and pick her up each day.”
Working from home can make it difficult to establish boundaries between work duties and personal and family life, Frizell said.
“For me, I maintain a work-life balance by staying social and going out with my friends, and making sure to see family — we all have dinner together once a month,” Frizell said.
In the future, Frizell said she would love to see Tables by Tara expand even more and become a brick-and-mortar storefront in Tulsa. For those who are dreaming of turning a hobby into a business like Frizell did, it’s important to persevere, no matter what others have to say.
“Don’t worry about what everyone thinks about your work,” Frizell said. “You’re not going to please everyone, but as long as you’re content with your work, that’s what matters most. We’re a lot more resilient than we think we are.”
