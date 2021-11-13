Local woman crafts eclectic wooden furniture by hand

“You definitely have to work hard at keeping track of your finances,” Frizell said. “Especially for me, because lumber prices rose so much during the pandemic, I had to raise the prices for some of my products. You just have to make sure that you’re making money and continuing to turn a profit.”

An upside of owning her own business is having the ability to make her own schedule and work on her own terms, Frizell said.

“The best part of having your own business is the flexibility — you get to work when you want to work and be your own boss,” Frizell said. “I have a daughter who just graduated high school, so it was nice to be able to take her to school and pick her up each day.”

Working from home can make it difficult to establish boundaries between work duties and personal and family life, Frizell said.

“For me, I maintain a work-life balance by staying social and going out with my friends, and making sure to see family — we all have dinner together once a month,” Frizell said.

In the future, Frizell said she would love to see Tables by Tara expand even more and become a brick-and-mortar storefront in Tulsa. For those who are dreaming of turning a hobby into a business like Frizell did, it’s important to persevere, no matter what others have to say.