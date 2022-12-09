Local vendors pick perfect gifts for everyone on your shopping list

Christmas is right around the corner, which means holiday shopping is in full swing.

If you’re searching for the perfect present for a loved one or a thoughtful gift for the host of an upcoming holiday party you’re attending, chances are you’re hitting the streets — or your keyboard — to find something unique.

To avoid the stress and uncertainty of online shopping, however, it’s best to check out Tulsa’s wide selection of local shops. Luckily, some local vendors have curated a selection of special holiday gifts for everyone on your list this year.

Local vendors such as Margo’s Gift Shop, Snow Goose, Mother Road Market, Amber Marie & Co. and Bubba-Q-Boys have you covered for gift-giving this Christmas season.

Margo’s Gift Shop

2058 Utica Square

Margo’s Gift Shop has a vast inventory of home decor and seasonal items, making it the perfect place to pick up a gift for a holiday party or gift exchange.

“My favorite thing about working here this time of year is helping each person who comes in get their holiday shopping done, so they can complete their goal of making their friends and family happy,” owner Margo Nelson said.

Margo’s Gift Shop has several gifts available that are already wrapped and ready to go. Nelson recommends picking up one of her candles from Lux Fragrances, which are available in classic holiday scents like frankincense and myrrh. These candles come inside a decorative box resembling a Christmas present you might find under the tree, totaling $45.

Additionally, Nelson selected a holiday napkin and soap set, totaling $18.75. The cute Santa Claus napkins from Vietri and the sea mineral hand soap from Inis make for a practical gift sure to dazzle its recipient.

Nelson’s gift bag with Wicked Good Salt and Pepper from Lesley Elizabeth Inc. and napkins, $30, is a safe bet for any white elephant gift exchange.

“These gifts are great because they aren’t too expensive and are easy to pick up and take with you to a party,” Nelson said. “They’re nice and thoughtful things to give to a hostess or a friend.”

Snow Goose

1814 Utica Square

Stepping inside Snow Goose feels like stepping inside Santa Claus’s toy shop, if that shop also included whimsical gifts for adults. This Utica Square shop is stocked wall-to-wall with special gifts for people of all ages and tastes.

“I think all of the gifts in this store are unique and timeless,” said employee Elin Webb. “There’s an undercurrent of humor with everything we have here.”

For holiday gifting, Webb suggests hand-embroidered brooches from Macon & Lesquoy. These eccentric brooches, shaped like different animals and plants, range in price from $28 to $82, are a stylish choice for anyone on your Christmas list.

Snow Goose has a wide selection of colorful coffee table books from Phaidon, which make for an elegant gift for any home. These books, covering topics such as birds, flowers, plants and oceans, are both educational and aesthetically pleasing. Each book costs around $60.

Portable bluetooth speakers from Muzen are a great gift for the music lover in your life. These stylish speakers, $145, are available in a wide variety of colors and come with a snazzy case.

Webb also recommends colorful matches from Tenn Prairie, $29.95. These vibrant matches are a fun alternative to a standard household item that your gift recipient will still get good practical use out of.

Reversible glass vases from Block Design come highly recommended by Webb, as well. These simple yet elegant vases range in price depending on size, from about $39 to $69.

Mother Road Market

1124 S. Lewis Ave.

In addition to a huge selection of incredible food vendors, Mother Road Market also has a great lineup of holiday gifts.

Carly Fussell of Mother Road Market first recommends checking out the colorful array of tote bags from Hilo De Amor. These recycled, handmade totes are created as part of a program in Oaxaca, Mexico designed to help inmates support their families while behind bars. These bags are available in several sizes and cost around $40 to $120.

Fussell also suggests handmade candies from My Moroccan Oven, $15. These treats are sure to delight anyone with a sweet tooth on your Christmas list.

The limited-time-only pop-up shop in Mother Road Market has a wide selection of Tulsa-themed gifts, including a Tulsa-themed snow globe from Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66, $89.99, and a Tulsa Christmas ornament from Ida Red, $14.99, which make great gifts for anyone on your list, whether they’re a lifelong Tulsan or are just visiting for the holidays.

A simple stocking stuffer, Fussell said, is a Mother Road Market gift card. This way, your gift recipient can dine at the food vendor of their choice, whether it’s Doctor Kustom or 1907 Barbecue.

Amber Marie & Co.

4932 E. 91st St.

Amber Marie & Co. is a one-stop shop for all things gifting. Gifting expert LeighAnn Miracle at the store’s 91st Street location picked out some of her favorite gift selections sure to please anyone at your Christmas celebration this year.

For a warm and cozy Christmas gift, look no further than soft bamboo socks, $12.99, and fur-lined holiday Bettina gloves, $42.99, from Powder UK.

Bejeweled holiday wine glasses from The Queens Jewels make for a perfect hostess gift, with each totaling $32.99.

Miracle also recommends the Everlasting Candle, a beautiful gift that will make the home of its recipient smell amazing. This minimalistic candle is constructed with steel, ensuring that it never melts. Each component is sold separately, with the scented pristine oil costing $16.99, the candle wicks costing $48.99, and the vase costing $22.99.

For the special woman in your life, you can’t go wrong with stylish jewelry from Julie Vos, Miracle said. The beautiful pearl necklace costs $255, and the matching earrings are $165.

Hygiene essentials from Jack Black are the perfect gift for any man on your list. These products range in price from $22.99 to $52.99 and are the perfect solution for the man in your life who seems to already have everything.

Bubba-Q-Boys Seasonings

Sold at The Cook’s Nook, Ida Red, Midtown Hardware, all Reasor’s locations, Doc’s Country Mart, Akin’s, Okie Spice and Trade Co., Fire in the Hole, Beard Brothers Meat Market, Okie Outfitters and Farm Hippie Farmers Market.

For the grillmaster on your Christmas list, gift the gift of flavor with Bubba-Q-Boys seasonings. These seasonings are perfect for all meats, seafood, veggies, chili and pasta recipes. Shop individual seasonings like the original Competition Rub, a Chipotle Sweet Heat Rub and the new Honey BBQ rub, or give all three for a flavorful gift combination.

Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2022 Tulsans of the Year: Saint Francis mass shooting first responders, victims, co-workers Tulsans of the Year: Gary Brooks Tulsans of the Year: Bryan Crowe Tulsans of the Year: Evan Dougoud Tulsans of the Year: Hau Suan Khai Tulsans of the Year: Brit Hensel Tulsans of the Year: Isaiah Jarvis Tulsans of the Year: Rick Guild Tulsans of the Year: Carrie Moss Tulsans of the Year: Rebecka Peterson Tulsans of the Year: Rodgers family Tulsans of the Year: Malcolm Rodriguez Tulsans of the Year: Andy Scurto Tulsans of the Year Nick Sidorakis