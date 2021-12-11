Local treasures: Shop owners make gift-giving simpler with their recommendations for the home

This holiday season, Malchi recommends several gifts at a variety of price points that someone may not think to treat themselves to when doing personal shopping. Fuzzy slippers are a wonderful find for someone of any age, especially as the weather gets colder and people spend more time in their homes, Malchi said.

Shoppe Sasha carries a huge selection of coffee table books in a wide range of colors and styles, making them an easy and meaningful gift for anyone, no matter what their tastes are. The store has books displaying the designs of fashion icons like Marc Jacobs and Vivienne Westwood as well as books showcasing Italian dreamscapes like the Amalfi Coast and Capri.

Malchi also recommends lucite game sets, which provide a colorful and stylish twist to classic games like Jenga and backgammon. These gifts are not only aesthetically pleasing, but create a fun atmosphere at any holiday gathering, Malchi said.

As far as holiday shopping goes, local is the way to go, Malchi said.