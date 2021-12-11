Local treasures: Shop owners make gift-giving simpler with their recommendations for the home

There’s nothing more frustrating than ordering a Christmas gift for a friend or loved one and realizing it won’t arrive until after Dec. 25.
This year, more people are shopping for gifts locally as global supply chain issues continue to delay shipping.
Store owners all over Tulsa have been well-prepared for the influx of local holiday shoppers and have stocked their shops with gifts ranging from the practical to the whimsical and everywhere in between.
Lisa DeJarnette Delametter of Ribbons on Peoria, Sasha Malchi of Shoppe Sasha, Katy Quinn of The Inviting Place and Beverly Creekmore of T.A. Lorton shared their insights on holiday gift giving, the importance of shopping local and gave gift recommendations of their own for this Christmas season.
Ribbons on Peoria
3525 S. Peoria Ave.When curating her gift selection at Ribbons on Peoria, Delametter said her biggest priority is choosing items that bring joy to everyone — the gift-giver and recipient alike.
“We always try to find things that are fun and happy,” Delametter said. “We want people who come into our store to feel like this is their happy place. So if we find an item that makes us happy, we figure it will make other people feel the same way.”
For gift ideas, Delametter has a variety of recommendations. A rechargeable candle lighter is a perfect functional gift, Delametter said. Acrylic vases, marble cutting boards and Veuve Clicquot and Topo Chico-themed serving dishes and candles make a lovely present for the hostess in your life. Finally, silk pillowcases are a trendy item known for promoting healthy skin and hair that make for the perfect stocking-stuffer.
“It’s all about finding something for someone that they would’ve never treated themselves to,” Delametter said.
T.A. Lorton
555 S. Zunis Ave.
For the busy holiday shopper, T.A. Lorton can be a one-stop shop for a Christmas gift for someone of any demographic, Creekmore said.
“We have a little bit of everything for everyone,” Creekmore said. “We have all price ranges and have everything from the whimsical to the luxurious. We have things for the home, for personal use, things for the kitchen — just a wide range of products in one location.”
To keep your gift recipient feeling warm and cozy this winter, Creekmore recommends warm, wool throw blankets and Baobab candles, which come in a variety of scents, sizes and prices.
“They’re something that will be loved by everyone,” Creekmore said.
For the kitchen, T.A. Lorton offers a variety of products to make cooking and entertaining a more joyful experience. Animal-themed accessories and charcuterie boards (T.A. Lorton carries items modeled after giraffes, zebras, lions and more) are a fun gift someone wouldn’t usually think to purchase for themselves, Creekmore said. For someone looking to add more flair to their kitchen display, Creekmore suggests the rainbow steak knives from Claude Dozorme.
“We want the person who’s giving the gift to be in love with it, because then the person who receives it will be in love with it as well,” Creekmore said.
The Inviting Place
3215 E. 21st St.
The Inviting Place is known for its custom invitations, stationery and gifts.
“We always have things that are really unique and different,” Quinn said. “We try not to carry anything that other stores in Tulsa do. Usually, we can put a spin on an item and personalize it in some way.”
For a unique gift, Quinn highly recommends colorful glassware, like wine glasses and decanters. These gifts will make a splash at any holiday party and also look beautiful when displayed throughout the home, Quinn said.
The Inviting Place also carries festive holiday napkins and acrylic napkin holders, which transform an item usually seen as mundane into something beautiful and charming, Quinn said. Customers can also create custom designs for napkins, Styrofoam cups and more, allowing them to create something personal and memorable for any occasion, like an upcoming tailgate, anniversary or birthday party.
“You can always tell when someone has put a lot of thought into something,” Quinn said. “It means so much when you can say, ‘Wow, this person really took the time to go get this done for me and pick it up.’ It’s always easier to order online, but we are here to help you find that perfect gift, and you’re going to know the quality is well-done.”
Shoppe Sasha
1307 E. 35th Place
The spirit of gift-giving is all about the search for a meaningful present for a special person in your life, Malchi said.
“There’s that saying; ‘It’s better to give than to receive,’ and I think that’s definitely true,” Malchi said. “I get a big thrill out of trying to find a gift that I think a person would really love — it’s really a gift for me.”
This holiday season, Malchi recommends several gifts at a variety of price points that someone may not think to treat themselves to when doing personal shopping. Fuzzy slippers are a wonderful find for someone of any age, especially as the weather gets colder and people spend more time in their homes, Malchi said.
Shoppe Sasha carries a huge selection of coffee table books in a wide range of colors and styles, making them an easy and meaningful gift for anyone, no matter what their tastes are. The store has books displaying the designs of fashion icons like Marc Jacobs and Vivienne Westwood as well as books showcasing Italian dreamscapes like the Amalfi Coast and Capri.
Malchi also recommends lucite game sets, which provide a colorful and stylish twist to classic games like Jenga and backgammon. These gifts are not only aesthetically pleasing, but create a fun atmosphere at any holiday gathering, Malchi said.
As far as holiday shopping goes, local is the way to go, Malchi said.
“It’s so much more fun to go into a shop,” Malchi said. “I know everyone’s time is limited and everyone is busy, especially at this time of year. But part of the joy of gifting is being able to see the gift in person, talk to the shop owner and have it wrapped. To me, it’s so much better than just getting a cardboard box in the mail and tossing it under the tree.”
