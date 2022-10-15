Local science-based artist and horticulturist to release plant journal

Looking at Tulsa artist and horticulturist Tyler Thrasher, it seems like the whole world is rooting for him.

On any given day, one can find the self-proclaimed “mad scientist” tending to the hundreds of plants he houses in his garage-turned-greenhouse, crystallizing dead moths and cicadas he’s gathered from outside, developing glow-in-the-dark plants or recording videos on Instagram, where he provides plant-related commentary and shows off his latest creations to his nearly 300,000 followers.

His many fans and followers fuel his obsession by purchasing Thrasher’s work from his website, allowing him the space to tinker and and create as he pleases. They’ve also given him the platform that’s landed him a spot in the houseplant episode of the Vox-produced science and nature series “The Future Of” on Netflix.

“It’s not something I expected for my life at all, people all over the world flocking toward my work,” Thrasher said. “I get all of these words of encouragement from people who don’t know me at all, they’re like, ‘Keep making stuff!’ — it’s an amazing thing to have, especially from strangers.”

As of late, however, Thrasher’s fans can find him working on a new passion project: a plant journal called “Grow a Damn,” to be published by Sasquatch Books, owned by Penguin Random House, on Nov. 1.

The journal is meant to serve as a personal plant database for each of its owners, a way to track their plants’ growth and make seasonal observations while also providing advice for making fertilizer and soil and getting rid of pests, Thrasher said.

“I want people to view the world around them scientifically,” Thrasher said. “With the book, I hope to instill that practice in people: to be observant, to take notes and to be willing to learn.”

As with many of Thrasher’s ideas, the concept for “Grow a Damn” started organically. On a trip to Southwood Landscape and Garden Center, Thrasher noticed an unusual Monstera deliciosa with a white stripe on its leaf. Inspired, he brought the plant home, propagated it and cultivated his own variety of the plant, called the Thrasher Monstera.

“I was making hybrid plants and realized I had no good way of documenting their growth,” Thrasher said. “My greenhouse was getting full of plants, and I had no way to keep track of all of them. I started Googling and going to bookstores to look for plant journals or databases, but I couldn’t find anything that was simple and had a respect for the scientific approach, so I decided just to make it myself. And that’s always been my approach: If I have an idea but I can’t find anything in the world to support it, I’ll just make it.”

A native Tulsan, Thrasher said he’s always felt a strong pull to the natural world. His father, a nursery owner and landscaper, instilled a love and appreciation for plants in Thrasher at age 5 when he gave him his first cactus. From then on, Thrasher said he knew plants would always be an integral part of his life.

“I grew up pretty much living in a greenhouse,” Thrasher said. “They’ve always been a staple in my life.”

Thrasher rekindled his interest for the natural world once he enrolled in Missouri State University, where he studied computer animation and art history and spent his weekends exploring caves throughout the Ozarks.

“Once I starting checking out the caves, I fell in love — they completely changed how I viewed nature, the world that’s out there and what’s right underneath our feet,” Thrasher said. “It opened up a portal for me and reignited the childhood passion I had for nature, which snowballed into everything I’m doing now.”

After college, Thrasher said he realized he didn’t want to work in animation as he’d planned. He took up the hobby of growing his own crystals and crystallizing things — cicada shells, feral cat skulls — that he found in his outdoor exploits. As he shared this work online, people started to pay attention, and soon, taxidermists and entomologists began sending him items from their collections in hopes that Thrasher could crystallize them.

This hobby became a full-time job, and soon Thrasher found himself able to pursue other hobbies — plant cultivation, artwork, photography and more — with his newfound financial freedom.

“When I first started crystallizing insects, people were like, ‘That’s kind of gross,’ and I could’ve let them change my mind,” Thrasher said. “But if there’s anything I want people to do, it’s to believe in the things they believe in, despite what other people’s opinions are. Now, there are so many people who genuinely love my work, and that’s pretty amazing.”

Another lesson Thrasher wants to impart is that there’s no such thing as a green thumb. One need not be a horticulturist to use “Grow a Damn” to cultivate plant life in their own home, he said.

“I don’t believe there are people who are more innately blessed or cursed when it comes to plants,” Thrasher said. “I think there are people who pay attention and people who don’t, and I want to encourage everyone just to be observant. Plants are very self-sufficient, and they don’t require a lot once you understand their needs.”

Thrasher said he hopes the impact his work and social media presence has is an increased reverence for the natural world in his social media followers.

“Plants give us a sense of ease and comfort,” Thrasher said. “If you can see a plant growing and thriving, it’s not hard to see yourself growing and thriving. An appreciation for plants is a segue to an appreciation for the entire world we live in and share with all the plants and animals.”

Through his platform, Thrasher hopes he can serve as an example to younger generations, especially children of color, and inspire them to stay curious about the world around them.

“I hope to be a voice for people who look like me, so kids can see someone with their skin color, their hair and their voice following their dream,” Thrasher said. “I hope Black and brown kids see someone like me doing art and science full-time and are encouraged to pursue their own ideas.”

For more information about Tyler Thrasher and “Grow a Damn,” visit tylerthrasher.com.

Featured video: