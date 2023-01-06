Local interior designers predict the 5 biggest home trends of 2023

In 2022, designers created spaces within homes to accommodate a work-from-home or school-from-home lifestyle: rooms that felt cozy and soothing, serving as a place of reprieve from the pandemic-stricken world.

Interior design in 2023, however, is taking a different turn, local experts say. This year, home decor is more focused on making bold, eye-catching statements and reflecting the homeowner’s personality.

Tulsa interior designers Julia Kirkendall and Mel Bean weighed in on the top interior design trends they anticipate in the new year.

Revamping antique furniture

Many homeowners are wanting to incorporate pieces in their homes that tell a story. Utilizing antique items and family heirlooms in a new way is becoming a popular method of adding personalization to the home, Kirkendall said.

“People are looking to tell a story in their homes about who they are, where they’ve gone or how they grew up,” Kirkendall said. “That’s happening through inherited pieces and antiques that remind them of where they’ve been. People are wanting homes that reflect their lives.”

Bean agreed that heirloom decor is something that will become increasingly prominent in 2023.

“It seems like for years, people really wanted all-new furniture,” Bean said. “Now, we’re sourcing older antique pieces and focusing on preserving them. In a bathroom remodel, for example, where everything seems pretty new, we might use an antique wooden mirror to bring in more character and history.”

Aiming for sustainability

Tying in with the desire for antique items is an increased desire for furniture and decor that is environmentally conscious, Kirkendall said.

“We’re incorporating sustainability by ditching some of the inexpensive, new furniture that would make our homes look like they’re in a magazine for either repurposed furniture that’s been upholstered or antiques,” Kirkendall said.

“People are also focusing on investment pieces — really nice pieces of furniture that we’re willing to spend some money on that will have lifelong longevity in our homes and then be passed down,” Kirkendall said.

In 2023, more people are concerned with the ethics of where and how the products they keep in their homes are made, Bean said. Companies that focus more on the number of items they produce rather than the quality are falling out of favor.

“People are much more aware of sustainability and are concerned with who is making the products, and if they have fair wages and good working conditions,” Bean said. “We’re buying things that are meant to last.”

Bean said more homeowners are drawn to a high level of artistry and expertise when outfitting their spaces.

“People are valuing craftsmanship more than we have in recent years and are shopping from companies that make items to order or have customizable finishes, shape options and other elements,” Bean said. “They’re OK with paying more for a beautifully made piece that’s made by someone whose story they know.”

Focusing on color

Over the past few years, incorporating color into the home through decor or paint has gotten more and more popular. In 2023, we’ll see more homeowners painting entire rooms with bold colors, Kirkendall said.

“A big trend I see coming is painting a whole room with one color, which makes it feel kind of moody,” Kirkendall said.

Colors that Bean thinks will be in many interior designers’ color palettes this year include greens, blues and peachy pinks.

“Smoky, light gray-green colors are almost a new neutral — I’ve seen them used in cabinetry and furnishings a lot — you can pair them with wood, marble or wallpaper,” Bean said. “Navy and blue hues are popular, as well as a peachy blush color. They feel very classic but still bring a lot of life to a space.”

Playing with wallpaper

Wallpaper has made its way back into the interior design world over the past few years but will continue to see a surge in popularity in 2023, Kirkendall said. Designers are using wallpaper in interesting ways to spice up every room of a home.

“There are no boundaries for wallpaper right now,” Kirkendall said. “We’re not just doing walls — we’re using wallpaper to decorate the insides of closets, ceilings, furniture and even doors.”

Bean said wallpaper that makes use of intricate patterns and designs — like those from the company William Morris — is popping up in interiors everywhere.

“We’re seeing a lot of wallpaper with smaller, repetitive patterns or large-scale art nouveau designs,” Bean said. “Instead of neutrals, we’re seeing more color used in wallpaper. A lot of the wallpapers I’m seeing look more traditional — they don’t necessarily look like they were created in 2023.”

Texturizing spaces

The addition of wood in the home is providing homeowners with much-desired texture and character in their spaces, Kirkendall said.

“For so long, we neutralized everything,” Kirkendall said. “Now, we’re adding wood back into our homes through furniture, stained cabinetry, even accents on ceilings.”

Wood is popping up more and more in kitchens, Bean said, because it can add a warm and rustic feel to a home.

“I’m seeing more and more homes that are wanting beautiful wood-stained cabinetry in their kitchens,” Bean said. “People are really wanting their cabinets to look like they could have been in a 100-year-old home. They’re still updated and have modern amenities — they might have flush inset doors, with antique-looking latches and accents. It blends the eras together and makes you feel transported.”

Adding texture to walls by using different wall finishes makes a room feel more dimensional, Kirkendall said.

“We’re using new wall finishes, like a lime wash or a plaster finish, to offer a variance in texture,” Kirkendall said. “I just added a plaster finish to a hood in a kitchen, and it created a major impact. It’s a new look that I think is going to be a huge trend.”

Out with the old

Some trends that became popular in 2022 won’t continue into the new year, Bean said.

“Last year, we saw a lot of curved lines on tables, sofas and upholstered items,” Bean said. “While it’s still really beautiful, I think we’re going to see less of it.”

Also fading out of popularity are rooms decked out in all neutrals, Bean said.

“For a while, very neutral rooms that almost looked like they could be in a desert somewhere were very popular — they were in every catalog,” Bean said. “We can still have those neutral colors, but I think they’ll be more mixed with colorful patterns and textures that make them feel completely different.”