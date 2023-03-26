There's a new trend blooming, literally, all around Tulsa.

Local flower farms are the next wave in the buy local movement.

So from a field of dirt to your favorite vase, these beautiful blooms may have only traveled in a couple of miles. Many local florists are seeking flowers from these newly sprouted farms. And through subscriptions, there are ways you can have them delivered to your door direct.

Each farm has its own rules about deliveries or pickups, so be sure to read about them on their websites and social media.

Here are just a few farms that are making Tulsa a more beautiful place, one freshly harvested bouquet at a time.

MIDTOWN MICRO FLOWER FARM

Midtown Tulsa

Starting a flower farm in the middle of midtown Tulsa might not seem likely, but when you have an abundance of flowers — on Mother's Day, no less — it is a perfectly natural thing to do.

Genevieve Burk and her mother started flower gardening in 2019. By the time the pandemic quarantines started in full force, they had a yard full of flowers in the spring of 2020, and gardening was a great way to spend the extra time at home.

"On Mother's Day in May, I thought it would be perfect to arrange them and sell them out near the street. I sat in the driveway and sold them. I think I sold six bouquets and felt very accomplished," Genevieve, a sophomore at Booker T. Washington, said.

And the Midtown Micro Flower Farm was born.

From the front of their house in the Utica Square area of town, it just looks like another home with an attractive landscape.

But the backyard is where the magic happens. It's filled with rows of raised flower beds and straw bales.

The Burks love growing rare and unique flower varieties and offer prepaid subscriptions as well as custom orders.

Each prepaid flower plan entitles you to a monthly arrangement of flowers during the growing season, May through November.

You can choose from multiple price points, as the options come in three- or seven-month increments, and small, medium or large sizes. Bouquets include anunculus, anemones, tulips, peonies, poppies, alliums, hydrangeas, strawflowers, zinnias, roses, dahlias, heirloom mums and many others.

Subscribers pick up the arrangements from their farm on a Saturday morning.

WILD LARK FARM

Claremore

Located in Claremore, Wild Lark Farm is a small-scale flower farm providing flowers to florists, designers and flower enthusiasts since 2017. Owner and grower Terri Barr produces flowers from March through June and September though mid-November.

​While not open to the public, the farm offers a flower subscription through its Friday Night Flowers, and in the spring, it offers a tulip market. Spring and summer flower subscriptions sell in the winter, and fall subscriptions sell in the summer. Also, follow their social media to find out when they have an abundance of flowers to purchase for bouquets.

Locally sourced flowers are a growing trend, Barr said, benefiting local flower shops and flower lovers alike. If they are not locally grown, flowers purchased here are typically sourced from South America or California, she said.

"But there has been a trend, along with the local food movement, to grow local flowers," Barr said. "Local flowers tend to last longer, and with local, you can actually experience the flowers in their natural state."

Barr said she tries to keep up with the color schemes on demand, and she always has something unique growing at Wild Lark.

"We often do softer colors for events and weddings, but we are seeing a trend toward bolder, punchier colors, too" Barr said.

There is always something to do at the flower farm, Barr said, despite what people might think of it being a fair-weather enterprise.

"People don't realize, when you are farming flowers, you really do not stop," Barr said. "A lot of plants are planted in the fall. In the winter you have to make sure they are not freezing to death, it is a continuous process."

SLICK CHICK BLOOMS

Near Slick

Flowers are a new addition to the historic Fisher family farm near Slick, where the Fisher family has been farming the land for over 100 years and is well-known for its eggs.

Allyson Lambert grew up on the Fisher farm. She spent many days driving tractors, grading eggs, riding horses, taking care of animals and working in the garden. In 2015, she graduated from Oklahoma State University with a doctorate in veterinary medicine and moved back to the farm to be a large-animal veterinarian.

In the summer of 2015, she got married, and, with the help of her cousins, grew all the flowers for the wedding. She soon realized how much she loved growing flowers.

Lambert planted a vegetable garden with a row of flowers and found that the row of zinnias and sunflowers was her favorite part of the garden. So many people asked if they could pick the flowers she recognized the demand and she started Slick Chick Blooms in 2018.

"I have two little girls, and one reason I do this is to have something I can do with them," Lambert said.

During the growing season, she sells to many local florists and offers fresh flower subscriptions that are delivered weekly to the Bristow and south Tulsa areas.

Tulip subscription deliveries start the first week of April. That includes four weeks just of tulip bouquets. She also sells a twice-a-month or once-a-month subscriptions that include tulips, ranunculus, peonies, sunflowers, zinnias, lisianthus, dahlias and more that are delivered in the months of April-September.

"I try to grow really unique tulips, double and peony varieties... a lot of them I had never seen before I started growing them, even at florists," Lambert said. "I have also DIY buckets, where you can come out to the farm and pick them there."