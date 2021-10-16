 Skip to main content
Local artists display work at Maple Ridge Art Happening
Oil painting by Alyssa Fields

An oil painting by Tulsa artist Alyssa Fields is shown.

 Courtesy, Alyssa Fields

Work of local artists will be on display at the Maple Ridge Art Happening Saturday, Oct. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Art Happening will take place in the Maple Ridge neighborhood and will feature the work of 25 Oklahoma artists. Each artist will bring up to five pieces of art, ranging from paintings, pottery, mosaics, jewelry, sculptures and more. “I think it’s important because there’s a large number of artists that are going to participate,” said artist Alyssa Fields, whose work will be featured at the Art Happening. “It introduces all different styles. That way, people who aren’t artists can come in and see just what the art scene in Tulsa has to offer. So maybe if something’s not your cup of tea, you’re more than likely to find something that is there.”

The event was organized by artist Pam Watson, who specializes in a variety of artistic styles, including fiber arts, jewelry design, glass blowing, clay work and abstract painting. The Art Happening will feature work from artists such as Timothy Nevaquaya, Jill Pinkerton, Bill Brill, Lisa Regan, Penni Gage and more.

“It’s kind of a big mix — there’s gonna be a lot of abstract painters; there’s another guy who does detailed floral paintings, and I know sculptors will be there, too,” Fields said. “There will be lots of different things, so if you have a particular taste, you’re probably going to be able to find it.”

The Maple Ridge Art Happening is free and open to the public. It will be located at 215 E. 29th St.

