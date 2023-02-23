The eagle egg has landed.

Officials with the Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville announced they have spotted the first egg to be laid this season by the pair of bald eagles who are the subjects of an ongoing live stream of their activity, which can be viewed at suttoncenter.org/live-bald-eagle-nest-camera/.

In a screenshot from the live stream shared by the center, one can see the male and female bald eagles perched on either side of their nest, as if proudly showing up their newest potential offspring.

In a statement, officials with Sutton Avian Research Center said, "Our nest was very active last season with two healthy eaglets hatching, and we are ready for another exciting season with this eagle pair."

Bald eagles in Oklahoma typically lay one to three eggs a year, usually in December, January or February. Incubation lasts about 33 to 34 days, and the young eaglets remain in the nest for about 12 weeks.

Should the egg hatch successfully, visitors to the Sutton Avian Research Center live stream will also be allowed to observe the young eaglet's development over time, until it leaves the nest for good.

The Sutton Avian Research Center began the project to re-establish the southern bald eagle in Oklahoma began in the 1980s. The original goal for the project was to establish 10 nesting pairs in the state. The center states that there are now more than 300 active southern bald eagle nests in Oklahoma.