Light up your backyard with standout fire features

Selection and installation

Dillingham said when picking a fire feature, it’s important to consider the size and layout of the backyard space, as well as how the feature will look when viewed inside the home.

“Fire features are a focal point, so we want to put them in the view and sightline from inside the house looking out, so not only can they gather around it when they’re outside, but from inside, they can see it and make it as aesthetically pleasing as possible,” Dillingham said. “We look at the size we can allow for and think proportionately, because the feature needs to fit within that space, and out of the views of the back windows. We want to make sure it's not too large and overwhelming the dwelling, or too small and looking out of place. Scaling the fireplace designed to complement your environment is the best approach.”

When considering what material to construct your fire feature out of, you should consider your budget as well as the overall stylistic feel of your home, Dillingham said. Concrete and stucco are more budget-friendly, while brick and stone ring in at a higher price point.