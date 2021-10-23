Light up your backyard with standout fire features

Welcome warmth and light into your backyard with the addition of an outdoor fire feature.
Whether you’re watching football with friends and family or enjoying a glass of wine with your partner, outdoor fire features like fireplaces, fire pits and chimeneas provide the perfect environment to gather outside. Landscape architects agree that as temperatures drop this fall, there’s no better time to take advantage of an outdoor fire feature. After all, October is National Fireplace Month.
“Oklahoma fall is a great time for being outside and enjoying the outdoor weather before the winter,” said Miles Cohen, manager at Grumpy’s Garden. “You can use fire features year-round, but it seems like in the fall, people are ready to enjoy hanging out outside —and, it’s a nice addition to an outdoor area to add some ambience.”
People who have been spending an increased amount of time in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic are investing in projects and upgrades to make their living spaces more comfortable and enjoyable, said Candace Melton Dillingham, landscape architect at Skii Landscape Architecture.
“Families have been staying at home for a year and a half now, and they’re gathering more in their backyards,” Dillingham said. “With their children and their teenagers, they're wanting to keep them at their house and make memories, so fire pits seem to be the thing if you have children — you can roast s’mores, you can gather to tell stories, cozied up with a blanket.”
Choosing the perfect fire feature
Dillingham said fire pits are typically more popular among families with kids or adults who frequently host social gatherings, while fireplaces are favored among couples or older people.
“Fire pits are really popular with families with children and teenagers — they typically inspire them to gather in larger groups and be a little more friendly and open and have camaraderie,” Dillingham said. “For fireplaces, you see them more with couples or older folks that want to gather, be a little more secluded and have more adult, grown-up moments — it’s more intimate.”
For the homeowner who wants to enjoy their outdoor space without committing to a larger fire feature, a chimenea can be the perfect addition, Cohen said. Chimeneas are well-loved because of their signature, fall-friendly scent and handcrafted origins.
“(Grumpy’s Garden) has been doing business with the same supplier for a long time — probably over 20 years,” Cohen said. “He gets them from a small village in Mexico, so they’re handmade. You get something unique from that because all of these different families make them.”
For those who want something bigger while still being able to enjoy the earthy scent of pinion wood, the wood can still be incorporated into any kind of fire feature, Dillingham said.
“What I’ve found is people that have chimeneas love them, and then they might want something bigger,” Dillingham said. “With a growing budget, they might decide, ‘OK, I love the smoky, woodsy smell of pinion wood, so let's do a wood-burning fireplace or a fire pit, and incorporate the pinion wood there.’”
Many changes — both aesthetic and practical — have been made to fire features in recent years, Dillingham said.
“Wood-burning fireplaces used to be the most popular because that really was our only option,” Dillingham said. “Now, we have so many options, like glass or tumbled lava rock, in a fireplace or fire pit. They help mediate fire and embers from popping out or catching anything on fire, and it relieves the problem of smoke inhalation and producing a lot of smoke. We're seeing a lot of gas lines connected to fireplaces or fire pits for ease of lighting them, so that we can create a quick on and off and smokeless environment.”
Technological advancements and modern styles are becoming the new normal when it comes to fire features, said Scott Jackson, president of Rick’s House of Fire.
“Aesthetically, more people are doing modern and sleeker-looking hyper fire pits,” Jackson said. “I predict there will be more home automation — where you say, ‘Hey, Alexa, turn on my fire pit,’ and the fire pit would turn itself on.”
Selection and installation
Dillingham said when picking a fire feature, it’s important to consider the size and layout of the backyard space, as well as how the feature will look when viewed inside the home.
“Fire features are a focal point, so we want to put them in the view and sightline from inside the house looking out, so not only can they gather around it when they’re outside, but from inside, they can see it and make it as aesthetically pleasing as possible,” Dillingham said. “We look at the size we can allow for and think proportionately, because the feature needs to fit within that space, and out of the views of the back windows. We want to make sure it's not too large and overwhelming the dwelling, or too small and looking out of place. Scaling the fireplace designed to complement your environment is the best approach.”
When considering what material to construct your fire feature out of, you should consider your budget as well as the overall stylistic feel of your home, Dillingham said. Concrete and stucco are more budget-friendly, while brick and stone ring in at a higher price point.
“For building material, we want to complement the architecture of the home and coordinate with it,” Dillingham said. “If your home is made out of brick and stone, then maybe partially your fire pit or fireplace is made out of brick, stone or a combination to complement your existing home or match it identically. Or, if one is trying to transition from a traditional-looking home and do a more modern backyard aesthetic, then we might go with stucco, some steel and a precast concrete capstone.”
Safety and longevity
Dillingham and Jackson agree that before you go about choosing a fire feature for your backyard, it’s crucial to look at local codes, regulations and guidelines.
“The code here in Tulsa has some verbiage about the fact that the chimney has to be 10 feet minimum away from the eave of the house,” Dillingham said. “You also want to make sure the landscaped areas aren't brushing up against the fire feature, so in a drought, we don't have a billowing grass catch on fire and create a fire hazard. We need to locate the feature well to ensure optimal safety.”
Safety is the most important thing to consider when planning for your fire feature, Jackson said.
“If people are planning on drinking around the fire pit, they need to drink responsibly,” Jackson said. “And many times, fire pits have a ledge for people to sit around them. With our winds in Oklahoma, people can get their clothes set on fire or get burns from the fire pit itself, if not built properly.”
In order to get the most out of your fire features, it’s worth it to invest in quality materials and professional installation, Jackson said.
“When you build with the right materials, it's going to last pretty much forever,” Jackson said. “And when a gas line is run, make sure it's done by a licensed plumber, so you don’t have issues later on.”
For chimenea owners, it’s crucial to take certain precautions before starting to burn wood, said Cohen, of Grumpy’s Garden.
“We recommend people put sand to the bottom before they burn in them — that will absorb any moisture that might build up and give you a foundation to burn on,” Cohen said. “If you have standing water, you typically want to remove it because it increases the risk of it seeping into the clay — during cold weather, that can cause structural damage.”
