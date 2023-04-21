If you’ve spent time walking through Tulsa neighborhoods over the past few years, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a sign in a neighbor’s front lawn that proudly designates their yard as being part of the Yard by Yard Community Resiliency Project.

Scanning the sign’s QR code, which is held up by a friendly “resiliency raccoon” named Sam, quickly reveals to curious passers-by what this project is all about.

It’s what Yard by Yard employees call a “lawn revolution” — helping people not just in Tulsa, but across Oklahoma, transform their lawns into ecologically diverse and functional places that benefit plant and animal life, as well as the broader environment.

“Our main goal is making Oklahoma a more resilient place by adding functional, sustainable and beautiful landscapes to the places where we live and work,” said Josh Kouri, an urban soil health specialist for the Oklahoma County Conservation District, which helps oversee the Yard by Yard Project from Oklahoma City.

The Yard by Yard Project provides a checklist of ways people can transform their yard into a more environmentally friendly place, Kouri said. Photos or videos of these lawns are submitted, and once approved, are added into a database of yards going above and beyond to add resiliency to their communities. Homeowners are given a Yard by Yard Project sign to place in their front yard and are welcomed into a community of over 100 others who have done the same across the state.

The initiative got its start in 2020 in Oklahoma City. Kevin Mink, who also worked as an urban soil health specialist at the time, wanted to create a way for people to connect through conservation work while at home during the pandemic, Kouri said.

“The program started as a way where (Mink) could connect with people remotely, so he put together a checklist for people that was ecologically functional and sustainable, but also up to city code,” Kouri said. “The certification process started with pictures people would submit as a way to get out in their yards, doing something productive and worthwhile. It really took off from there.”

It didn’t take long for the Yard by Yard Project to expand across the state. Now, over 25 conservation districts in Oklahoma participate in the initiative to create more eco-friendly yards, Kouri said.

“These positive changes people are making really add up — even the name of the program, ‘Yard by Yard,’ came about because we’re trying to make a difference, one yard at a time,” Kouri said. “We know that these little differences add up and can make a positive change across the board.”

There are 25 conservation practices divided into four certification categories — soil, water, food and habitat — that those interested in being part of the Yard by Yard Project are asked to consider. Yard by Yard Project volunteers offer consultations and workshops to interested homeowners to help them decide which practices are best suited for their yards and gardens and how to implement them, Kouri said.

One of Yard by Yard’s biggest missions is to shift mindsets away from what many picture to be a “perfect” yard: a well-manicured space with exotic flowers and no weeds, said Jack Tichener, an urban soil specialist with the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.

“We want people to be open to reconsidering what we traditionally think is beautiful versus what nature thinks is beautiful, and how we can merge those two things,” Tichener said.

Homeowners who implement any combination of five practices that represent at least three categories are “good to go,” Kouri said. The biggest requirement is that they agree to maintain a pesticide-free yard, which means staying away from synthetic and pre-emergent herbicides and pesticides.

“We think synthetic pesticides are really destructive and damaging, especially to our native wildlife,” Kouri said. “There are organic alternatives that are just as effective and much less harmful.”

Within the soil category, participants can choose whether to mow their yard less, employ organic mulch or practice on-site composting to capture organic waste, among many other options. Maintaining a slightly longer lawn can have big implications when it comes to reducing runoff, which occurs when excess water is unable to infiltrate soil, said Cheryl Cheadle, a volunteer coordinator for the Yard by Yard Project.

“Longer grass helps pull water into the earth, which replenishes our aquifers and streams and feeds our plants,” Cheadle said. “Runoff happens when the grass in our lawns is so short, they become impervious surfaces.”

In the water category, participants can utilize rain barrels to capture rainwater for irrigation use, or plant heat- and drought-tolerant plants that require little or no extra water, in addition to other practices.

For food, homeowners have many options, which include planting fruit-producing plants or shrubs, cultivating an herb garden for cooking or medicinal purposes, or creating a vegetable garden. Growing food at home will not only save you money at the grocery store but also can help the planet in more ways than one, Kouri said.

“A lot of us make our biggest environmental footprint with produce because of how far it has to be shipped and all of the plastic packaging that’s used,” Kouri said. “A good vegetable garden is also going to contribute to soil health and provide flowers for pollinators.”

In terms of habitat, Yard by Yard participants are encouraged to plant Oklahoma native plants, host plants for native wildlife, reduce or eliminate lawn and turf grass areas, or create bee hotels, birdhouses or bat boxes.

Cultivating native plants at home is a huge net benefit to our local ecosystems, said Kelly D. Norris, an author and expert horticulturist who recently gave a lecture at Philbrook Museum about resilient gardening.

“Our gardens need to be built on foundations of regional flora. … It’s about planting densely and diversely,” Norris said. “We want to create a system of native plants working together. When you start bringing plants into closer quarters and increasing the complexity of vegetation in your garden, that’s what creates habitat.”

The Yard by Yard Project isn’t exclusively for those with large yards, Kouri said. There’s no minimum space requirement, so even those living in apartments are encouraged to participate, whether it’s by cultivating plant life on their balconies or working with their landlords to make shared green areas more environmentally friendly.

“Whether you have 2,000 or 200 square feet, we can all do our part to cultivate some diverse, dense vegetation,” Norris said. “Even a few planters on a rooftop garden has value for pollinators.”

“We want to meet people where they’re at with what they can accomplish and what they want to do,” Tichener said.

Growing plants with pollinators in mind is a necessary part of coexisting with nature, Cheadle said.

“That’s what happens when you take on these actions promoted by Yard by Yard — you’re gardening for life and sharing the planet with the other species,” Cheadle said. “Pollinators do many services for us: Every one out of three bites we take, we can thank a butterfly, bee or another kind of pollinator for.”

Looking ahead, Kouri said he hopes the Yard by Yard Project’s community will keep growing both online and across the state. The organization has an active Facebook group that encourages and inspires its members to do their part to help the environment, and Yard by Yard signs in participants’ yards continue to pique the interest of people passing by.

“That’s always the most satisfying thing — when we get a new application from someone who walks by a beautiful yard, sees the Yard by Yard sign and notices that person is doing something different,” Kouri said.

The Yard by Yard Project plans to extend to commercial properties as well, in an initiative called Grounds by Grounds, Cheadle said.

“(Grounds by Grounds) will encourage businesses, churches, schools and parks to get involved — I’d be thrilled to see that program and Yard by Yard grow in Tulsa County,” Cheadle said. “By adopting the philosophy of treating the Earth kindly and having healthy soil in an urban environment, we can each do small things that make a huge difference.”

Environmental benefits aside, cultivating an environmentally conscious yard can create a sense of delight and belonging in those who partake, Norris said.

“The joy to take from (resilient gardening) is that you become part of something greater,” Norris said. “The joy of watching life teem in your garden is enough. Why not do it for those measures alone, to watch the life you can cultivate so close to home?”

For more information about the Yard by Yard Project or to get involved, visit okconservation.org/yardbyyard.