Latest trends in home improvement on display at Home Remodeling Showcase

“It is just like wearing a wide lapel suit with a vest,” Wiggs said. “It might have been great for prom, but it does not work anymore.”

Remodeling is preferred by many people who love their current neighborhood, so they would rather update the existing home than vacate and buy something new.

Wiggs has taken part in the Home Remodeling Showcase for about the past 15 years. He said the event started as a trade show at one location and evolved into the tour of recent job sites in the Tulsa area.

As a remodeler, Wiggs likes the tour format because it allows him to “get my product in front of people.”

But the format is also beneficial for people seeking contractors, too.

“It is worthwhile for people coming who want to remodel their house in any capacity. If you want a professional to do it and you are ready to start sorting through the marketplace, it can be extremely difficult because there are so many people out there,” Wiggs said.

The professionals featured on the Showcase are people you know you can trust in your home, he said.

Each year, guests can expect to see a variety of projects.