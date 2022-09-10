Keep these toxic houseplants and flowers out of pets' reach

Filling your home with flowers and houseplants can breathe life and energy into your space — but if you’re a pet owner, be careful about what greenery you bring in.

Some plants may be harmless to your furry friends, but others can cause serious medical problems.

It’s important to be aware of the items you have in your home that may have adverse effects on your pet if ingested, and seek medical attention quickly if you notice your pet has consumed something it shouldn’t have, said Dr. Corynn Cackler of STATVet Animal Urgent Care, 2702 E. 15th St.

For the most part, almost every plant or flower you have in your home is inedible to pets, which can lead to varying levels of discomfort. Not all, however, are dangerous enough to cause permanent damage, Cackler said.

“Most houseplants are irritating if they’re ingested because they contain oxalates, so if an animal ingests some of it, it can cause vomiting, foaming at the mouth and general irritation, but they’re not toxic to the liver and kidneys,” Cackler said. “It’s like if you were to eat a super hot chili pepper: It’s very irritating, but it’s not toxic. That’s the case for almost all houseplants people have in their home.”

Houseplants

Many people may not realize the degree to which certain popular houseplants can affect the health of their pets, Cackler said.

Philodendron plants are popular among homeowners due to their durability and fast growth rate. These plants, however, along with snake plants and pothos, include high levels of calcium oxalate crystals that can produce adverse reactions in dogs and cats, according to the ASPCA. If your animal has ingested any of these plants, you may notice burns to the mouth, vomiting, difficulty swallowing or drooling more than normal.

The jade plant is a succulent known by many other names, including the Japanese rubber plant or lucky plant. Though it’s one of the most popular household succulents, if eaten by your dog or cat, the jade plant can cause vomiting, incoordination and even depression, according to the ASPCA.

Asparagus ferns are popular potted or hanging plants, and you might also hear them referred to as foxtail ferns, emerald ferns, plumosa ferns or shatavari. While their feathery leaves are beautiful, they can harm your pet’s skin, causing allergic dermatitis if touched repeatedly, according to the ASPCA. If your dog or cat consumes the asparagus fern’s berries, it can also cause vomiting, diarrhea or abdominal pain.

Undoubtedly one of the most harmful plants to dogs and cats is sago palm, Cackler said.

“One of the only things people have in their homes that’s truly poisonous for pets is sago palms,” Cackler said.

According to the ASPCA, sago palms — also called coontie palms and cardboard palms — can cause a myriad of health problems for your pet if consumed, including jaundice, liver damage or failure, coagulopathy, hemorrhagic gastroenteritis and even death.

Flowers

Flowers are a beautiful way to adorn your home, but be careful about which species you bring inside. Lilies are a popular flower often included in floral arrangements, but many people don’t know the health consequences lilies can cause your animal.

“Lilies, like daylilies and tiger lilies, are terribly toxic,” Cackler said. “They’re so toxic that if a cat brushes across it, gets some pollen on its fur and then licks the pollen off, that will cause toxicity.”

While lilies are non-toxic to dogs, they can cause kidney failure in cats, Cackler said. She recommends not bringing the flowers inside your home at all if you are a cat owner.

“If someone brings you a flower arrangement with lilies in it, leave it at work — it’s not worth the risk,” Cackler said.

As fall approaches, chrysanthemums are starting to bloom. It’s best to keep these flowers out of reach of your dogs and cats, though, as the lactones and other irritants chrysanthemums contain can cause your pet to vomit, drool excessively, break out in a rash or lose coordination, according to the ASPCA.

Tulips can bring about vomiting, diarrhea and even depression in dogs and cats if ingested, and daffodils — especially their bulbs — can cause digestive issues, low blood pressure, convulsions and even cardiac arrhythmias, according to the ASPCA.

There are some measures that can be taken to prevent your pet from consuming toxic plants and flowers, Cackler said.

“If you put cayenne pepper in water and spray it on your plants and in your garden, it will deter cats and dogs without harming them,” Cackler said.

Other household items Cackler recommends you keep out of your pet’s reach are products containing xylitol, such as sugar-free gum, mints and peanut butter. Additionally, foods like grapes, raisins and chocolate can all harm cats and dogs, so make sure to keep them stored out of sight in your refrigerator or pantry.

Cackler said a common problem she sees is dogs ingesting their owners’ marijuana or marijuana products.

“Since marijuana was decriminalized in Oklahoma, it’s everywhere, and dogs get into it all the time,” Cackler said. “I see two or three cases involving marijuana a night.”

If your dog is experiencing marijuana toxicity, look at its movement. If it can walk normally, it can be monitored at home. If it is having trouble walking, bring it into a veterinary hospital for an overnight stay, Cackler said.

What to do

If you believe your pet has consumed something it shouldn’t have, it’s always best to quickly take action, even if it isn’t exhibiting symptoms yet, Cackler said. She recommends visiting your local veterinarian as soon as you realize your pet has eaten something toxic. Pet parents can also call the ASPCA’s Animal Poison Control Center (888-4236-4435) with any other questions.

“There is no medical condition that is made better by waiting,” Cackler said. “Seeing a veterinarian and taking care of it from the very beginning is always going to be more effective and less expensive and waiting and seeing what happens.”

For a complete list of toxic plants and flowers, visit aspca.org.

