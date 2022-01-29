Interior designer Mel Bean follows her passion, draws national admiration

“One of the things I feel most passionately about in my work is that I’m designing specifically for each person or each family, so no two designs should be the same — it should reflect a person’s personality, lifestyle, dreams and hopes,” Bean said. “I’m a believer that the best projects are a true collaboration and not just me imposing my initial vision on them.”

No matter what style of home she is designing — contemporary, rustic or even art deco-inspired— Bean said certain elements are always palpable in her work.

“I don’t have a consistent style, but one consistent thread you can notice if you’re flipping through my portfolio is editing and simplicity,” Bean said. “Even if we’re in a more ornate style with lots of layers, there’s a lot of editing that happens to prevent it from being overwhelming. And I always try to make it timeless — I believe every style can be approached in a way that makes it feel timeless.”

Bean attributed the immense success of Mel Bean Interiors to the work of the team members she works alongside every day. The woman-owned and operated business is comprised of director of operations Kath Bones, purchasing specialist Rebecca Cantu and designers Taylor Parisotto and Jennifer Zoellner.