Interior designer Mel Bean follows her passion, draws national admiration

When you think about renowned Tulsa interior designer Mel Bean, it’s natural to assume she had a uniform path that led to her highly prosperous career.
What many people don’t know about Bean, however, is that if it weren’t for a fortuitous change of major at Oklahoma State University, she may have never started the interior design business, Mel Bean Interiors, that’s been recognized by publications such as Vogue, Good Housekeeping, Elle Magazine, Better Homes & Gardens and many more.
An honors student, Bean said she thought the only surefire formula for success involved pursuing math or science — in fact, she studied to become a clinical psychologist before switching courses to pursue interior design.
“After two years in (the psychology) program, I realized I needed a creative outlet,” Bean said. “It felt like society was telling the people who were in honors classes that being a lawyer or a doctor were the paths you were supposed to take. But, interior design is my passion — now I look back and remember that when I was home alone, I was rearranging furniture, or removing the accessories from every surface and restaging them. Even as a very young kid, I drew architectural floor plans of houses, so there was a lot of creative interest there.”
Despite her natural affinity for interior design, Bean put in ample work to turn her passion into a career.
“I called everyone listed under ‘Architecture’ and ‘Interior Design’ in the phone book at the time and said ‘I will take out the trash, I will water the plants, I’ll do whatever I need to do, I just want to see what the industry is really like,’” Bean said. “I look back at that moment, and I think of it as pivotal — I’m surprised I had the audacity to do that.”
One Tulsa interior design firm, Cisar-Holt, gave Bean the opportunity to study under its experts and learn the trade — an experience she credits for building the foundation of her career.
“At first, I did water plants and take out the trash, but then, bit by bit, they let me help with design,” Bean said. “By the time I graduated, I had several years of experience in the industry. They gave me the boost I needed when I was just starting (my career) and really shaped who I am as a designer.”
Bean credits many local interior designers she worked for over the years as well as lauded designers and architects like Steven Gambrel, Nam Dang Mitchell and Ruard Veltman as sources of inspiration for her design work. When forming her first design firm in 2011 and, later, Mel Bean Interiors in 2018, Bean said it was less important for her to curate her own personal design aesthetic and more crucial to be adaptive to the specific style and unique desires of each client.
“One of the things I feel most passionately about in my work is that I’m designing specifically for each person or each family, so no two designs should be the same — it should reflect a person’s personality, lifestyle, dreams and hopes,” Bean said. “I’m a believer that the best projects are a true collaboration and not just me imposing my initial vision on them.”
No matter what style of home she is designing — contemporary, rustic or even art deco-inspired— Bean said certain elements are always palpable in her work.
“I don’t have a consistent style, but one consistent thread you can notice if you’re flipping through my portfolio is editing and simplicity,” Bean said. “Even if we’re in a more ornate style with lots of layers, there’s a lot of editing that happens to prevent it from being overwhelming. And I always try to make it timeless — I believe every style can be approached in a way that makes it feel timeless.”
Bean attributed the immense success of Mel Bean Interiors to the work of the team members she works alongside every day. The woman-owned and operated business is comprised of director of operations Kath Bones, purchasing specialist Rebecca Cantu and designers Taylor Parisotto and Jennifer Zoellner.
“Over time, I’ve learned that often, my coworkers can do some things a lot better than I can do, and I’m a fool if I don’t give them the opportunity and help empower them to do so,” Bean said. “I value each of my team members so much — the stewardship of a team is one of the most important lessons I’ve learned along the way and hopefully will keep learning the rest of my life.”
While Bean said the awards and recognition she’s received are not the reason why she’s passionate about interior design, they’ve helped to validate the hard work and sacrifice she and her team have put into Mel Bean Interiors.
“I feel humbled and simultaneously full of gratitude,” Bean said. “It also feels like an affirmation of the hard work and risk and sacrifice. I have two twin boys who are about to turn 14, and they’ve responded to some of it, like ‘Mom, oh my gosh, we’re so proud of you!’ And I hope that also kind of helped shape their idea and respect for what women are capable of, and having high expectations for their own lives and the things they can attain.”
Going forward, Bean said she hopes to expand the business throughout Oklahoma, and even the world at large.
“I hope we always maintain a strong presence of work in Oklahoma,” Bean said. “We are now doing more and more projects beyond Oklahoma, so our goal is to continue to expand our territory, because I love the challenge of designing for entirely different settings and environments — like beach houses or mountain homes. It seems like a natural progression for us to do incredible projects all over the nation and even the world — I wouldn’t mind doing a home in France or Greece!”
No matter where the future of Mel Bean Interiors lies, Bean said one thing will remain the same: Her passion for designing homes comes from the creativity it allows her to have, and the lives she is able to impact.
“When I’m really in the zone in the design process, it’s so thrilling — it’s when I feel the most like myself,” Bean said. “But I’m also very intentional about the fact that when we’re designing homes for people, we’re shaping families and the kids who will grow up in that space. We don’t take it lightly — it’s a gift that we get to do that.”