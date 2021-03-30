Hummingbirds are headed our way

If you want to attract hummers to your landscape, feeders can help, but rather than having your feeder serve as the prime attraction, consider planting flowers to attract and keep them nearby. Hummingbirds like flowers that are tubular and brightly colored like honeysuckle, trumpet vine, or salvia. If you have enough natural sources of nectar for your hummingbirds, this will lessen the need for a feeder.

It’s also good to remember that artificial nectar does not provide all the nutrients that are found in floral nectar. Natural sources are much better than artificial nectar in providing a balanced diet. So, you may want to consider using your feeder toward the beginning and end of the season when natural sources are harder to find and then packing it away for the bulk of the summer.

If you are going to use a feeder, do not use red food coloring since it can cause health problems in hummingbirds. You can make your own feeding solution using one part granulated sugar to four parts boiling water. Before you put your feeder out, be sure to clean it to help minimize disease and then place it in a shaded area away from any neighborhood cats. As a rule, feeders should be cleaned every two to three days, especially during warm weather.