How to bring all the birds to your yard this spring

Nothing says “Spring has sprung” like the sound of birds chirping away in the early morning.

If you’re not yet hearing the songs of yellow warblers, blue-headed vireos or Carolina wrens, however, fear not: Experts say there are plenty of ways to attract these birds to your yard this spring.

Oklahoma is home to 487 resident and migratory bird species, making our state the ideal location for bird watching, according to worldbirds.com. Starting in early April, hundreds of migratory bird species will start to make their way north, often passing through Oklahoma on their path to their northern breeding grounds.

The best way to attract birds is to set up bird feeders and incorporate native plants into your landscape, according to the Tulsa Audubon Society.

“Bird feeding isn’t something that’s essential to the birds, but it does provide us humans with a lot of pleasure,” said John Kennington, president of the Tulsa Audubon Society. “We always encourage people to feed the birds, because if you’re enjoying the birds and appreciating them, you’re going to help conserve and save them.”

Setting up your bird feeder

In Tulsa, now is the perfect time to start preparing your yard for new flying friends, Kennington said.

“The birds that we really enjoy in the spring are the spring migrants — the birds that migrate through Tulsa to nest up in Canada or the northern United States — those are really striking, beautiful birds with bright plumages that you’ll see in your feeders,” Kennington said. “Springtime is the best time to see birds because in Oklahoma, we’ve got the biggest variety — the ones that nest here and the ones migrating through here — so this is your big chance to see them.”

Some birds you can expect to see are cardinals, Carolina chickadees, tufted titmice, white-breasted nuthatches and house sparrows. When picking out the perfect feeder, opt for something durable, Kennington said.

“You want a bird feeder that’s well-constructed and sturdy so it lasts — you don’t want to waste your money on something that will break quickly,” Kennington said. “My favorite ones to use are the tube feeders — the tubes with holes in the sides with little perches for the birds — I’ve found that these are the handiest to use, and the birds really like them.”

When it comes to feeding the birds, don’t skimp on quality, Kennington said.

“Black oil sunflower seeds are the favorite of all the birds who nest here because they get a lot of energy from it — (the seeds) are going to satisfy any bird that comes to your feeder,” Kennington said. “There are a lot of seed mixes that you can buy at the store, but remember, the more you pay, the higher quality the mix will be. A cheap bag probably won’t be enjoyable to the birds — the squirrels will just eat it.”

Hummingbirds — the ruby-throated, black-chinned and the rufous — are an exciting sight for any bird enthusiast, and mid-April is the time to prepare for them to visit, according to the Oklahoma City Audubon Society. It’s common knowledge that hummingbirds don’t eat seeds and require a slightly different feeder — however, there are misconceptions about how to properly feed these nimble creatures, Kennington said.

“At the store, they try to sell you red dye to mix with hummingbird nectar — do not use that, it’s not good for the birds,” Kennington said. “Instead, just mix one part sugar with four parts water and find a feeder with a little bit of red on it, or tie a piece of red ribbon on your feeder to attract them.”

When positioning your feeder, 5 to 6 feet — or somewhere you can easily reach — is the ideal height. Place your feeder 10 to 15 feet away from shrubbery to allow birds to take cover in case a predator appears. To create the perfect backyard oasis, just add water, Kennington said.

“Something that will get a big variety of birds to come to your feeding station is providing water, whether it’s a bubbler or a little bird bath,” Kennington said. “When they see moving water, they’ll come, because they all need a drink. Providing water is just as important as providing the seeds. If you want to see a bigger variety of species, water is the most important thing.”

Keeping your bird feeder clean is essential, Kennington said. Clean it once every few weeks by running it through your dishwasher, or scrub it by hand with hot water and soap.

Native plants

In addition to setting up feeders and water for birds to enjoy, planting native plants in your backyard is the best way to properly care for the animals, said Mary Jackson, treasurer for the Tulsa Audubon Society.

“Native plants are the key to sustainable food webs that birds and other wildlife depend upon,” Jackson said. “Native plants, insects and birds have co-evolved over many millions of years in North America. Ninety-five percent of North American land birds raise their young on insects like caterpillars and spiders … Caterpillars are found on native plants — in fact, oak trees support more than 550 species of caterpillars, which is why oak trees are considered so important to the survival of various bird species. Non-native plants like the Gingko tree support zero caterpillar species and are like a food desert for birds.”

When it comes to landscaping, there are many options of native plants and trees to fill your yard with to attract and accommodate birds. Oak trees like the blackjack, chinkapin, shumard and bur oak are all native to Oklahoma and offer nesting opportunities and food for several bird species, Jackson said. If planting an oak tree doesn’t make sense for your space, try native cherries, native willows, sunflowers, milkweeds or asters.

Some plants are better than others for attracting specific birds, Jackson said. For ruby-throated hummingbirds, try coral honeysuckle, Turk’s cap or beebalm. To see robins, mockingbirds and eastern bluebirds, plant American beautyberry, dogwoods, junipers or elderberry. Nut-producing trees such as oaks, pecans and hickories will bring in blue jays and woodpeckers and will provide food for warblers and chickadees.

The demand for native plants has grown considerably, Jackson said. The best way to find which plants are perfect for your area is to visit the National Audubon Society’s database, audubon.org/plantsforbirds. Many local nurseries such as Stringer Nursery, Southwood Landscape and Garden Center and A New Leaf sell a wide variety of native plants.

If you need inspiration, the Tulsa Audubon Society will host its 29th annual Wildlife Habitat Garden Tour and Native Plant Sale on May 14 and 15. Guests can tour five local gardens to see how others have landscaped their spaces to attract birds, bees and butterflies. Vendors will sell native plants as well.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tulsaaudubon.org/wildlifehabitatgardentour

