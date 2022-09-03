Home & Garden Events

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 7-11 a.m., Sept. 3, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org
Hummingbird Walk, 9 a.m., Sept. 3, Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive. Tickets for members are $40, $45 for non-members. tulsabotanic.org
Flower-arranging workshop, 9 a.m., Sept. 8, Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road. Tickets $30 for members and youth (17 and under) and $40 for adults. Tickets include general museum admission. philbrook.org
Windchimes & Wine Class at Garden Deva, 1 p.m. Sept. 8, 1326 E. Third St. Tickets $75. Pre-registration is required. shop.gardendeva.com
