Home & Garden Events

Flower-arranging workshop, 9 a.m., Sept. 8, Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road. Tickets $30 for members and youth (17 and under) and $40 for adults. Tickets include general museum admission. philbrook.org

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. To be considered, submissions must include an accurate date, location, time and a contact number or email if needed, for confirmation purposes only. Information should be submitted at least a week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.