Home & garden events to attend this week

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 7-11 a.m., Sept. 17, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org
Monarchs on the Mountain: Migration Celebration, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 17, Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area, 6850 S. Elwood Ave., sustainabletulsainc.org/motm
HBA of Tulsa’s Home Remodeling Showcase, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 17 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 18. Tickets are $10. tulsahba.com
Ask a Horticulturist at Philbrook Museum of Art, 11 a.m.-noon, Sept. 23, 2727 S. Rockford Rd. This event is free for members and youth 17 and under. It’s free with general admission for adults. philbrook.org/calendar
