HOME & GARDEN EVENTS

Home & garden events to attend this week

Monarch

Monarchs are one of the most common types of butterflies in Oklahoma. Eastern Oklahoma plays an integral role in their migration from Canada to Mexico.

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, 7-11 a.m., Sept. 17, Kendall-Whittier Square, 5 S. Lewis Ave., tulsafarmersmarket.org

Monarchs on the Mountain: Migration Celebration, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 17, Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area, 6850 S. Elwood Ave., sustainabletulsainc.org/motm

HBA of Tulsa’s Home Remodeling Showcase, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 17 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 18. Tickets are $10. tulsahba.com

Ask a Horticulturist at Philbrook Museum of Art, 11 a.m.-noon, Sept. 23, 2727 S. Rockford Rd. This event is free for members and youth 17 and under. It’s free with general admission for adults. philbrook.org/calendar

Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

