Red Heat Clay Fest, noon to 6 p.m., April 29, Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. Seventh St., visitkendallwhittier.com
TFA Distinctive Dwellings: Pershing Studios in Owen Park, 1 p.m., April 30, Pershing Studios, 1903 W. Easton St., tulsaarchitecture.org
Bands & Blooms: Pilgrim, 6 p.m., May 4, Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org
Second Annual Native Plant Sale, 3 p.m., May 5, Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, philbrook.org
Perennials & More Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 6, Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park, 2435 S. Peoria Ave., tulsaperennialclub.org
DIG: Day in the Garden, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., May 13, , Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, tulsabotanic.org
— From staff reports