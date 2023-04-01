Opening Day of Tulsa Farmers Market, 7 to 11 a.m., April 1, 5 S. Lewis Ave., Kendall Whittier Square, visitkendallwhittier.com
How to Plant a Resilient Garden, 10 a.m., April 1, 2727 S. Rockford Road, Philbrook Museum of Art, philbrook.org
Grand Opening of Ruby Clay Company, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., April 1, 409 E. Eighth St., Ruby Clay Company, rubyclaycompany.com
TFA Drafts & Design: Art Deco Tiles, 6:30 p.m., April 6, 1147 S. Lewis Ave., Renaissance Brewing Co., tulsaarchitecture.org
Bands & Blooms: Johnny Murrell, 6 p.m., April 6, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive, Tulsa Botanic Garden, tulsabotanic.org
SpringFest at Woodward Park, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 7 and 8, 2435 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park, tulsagardencenter.org
Submit events to grace.wood@tulsaworld.com. Include date, location, time and contact number or email, for confirmation purposes only. Submission deadline is one week before the Saturday that it needs to appear in the newspaper.