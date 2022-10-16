Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa donates over $25,000 to local charities

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa celebrated its first annual Remodelers Fall Ball, held to recognize the remodelers who participated in the Home Remodeling Showcase and present donations to three charities.

The HBA Charitable Foundation was given a check for $24,637, money that was gathered during the HBA’s Evening of Giving. The HBA Charitable Foundation then passed the money on to both Union Public Schools and the John 3:16 Mission.

A second check was given to Union Public Schools for $23,600, as part of an initiative the HBA of Greater Tulsa started three years ago to start construction education within Union Public Schools as part of workforce development. There are 300 students now enrolled in the construction education program, and the school is creating a new building to expand the program even further.

The third check of $3,220 was given to the John 3:16 Mission, money that was raised during the Home Remodeling Showcase. All profits earned from the Showcase as well as a 100% match from the HBA Charitable Foundation contributed to the John 3:16 Mission.

For more information about the HBA of Greater Tulsa, visit tulsahba.com.